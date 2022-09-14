Matheran’s toy train regains its popularity
Mumbai: The toy train shuttle service from Matheran to Aman Lodge is regaining its popularity after the pandemic among tourists
Mumbai: The toy train shuttle service from Matheran to Aman Lodge is regaining its popularity after the pandemic among tourists. In the last five months, this shuttle service has ferried more than 1.54 lakh passengers and earned revenue of ₹1.13 crore. Central Railway (CR) now plans to extend shuttle services till Neral.
“These shuttle services help provide a comfortable and fun journey for tourists; it also helps in the transportation of materials. From the ₹1.13 crore revenue earned in the last five months, passenger revenue was ₹1.12 crore and parcel revenue were ₹92,254. The toy train gives children a memorable ride and the thrill of watching nature from close quarters,” said a senior officer from Central Railway.
Central Railway has ferried 1.54 lakh passengers and transported 2,454 quintals of the parcel in 12,074 packages during the period from April to August this year as compared to 56,043 passengers ferried and 1,128 quintals of the parcel in 5,341 packages transported during the period from April to August- 2021 and from between Aman Lodge and Matheran.
Meanwhile, in the last fiscal year, i.e. 2021-2022, Central Railway ferried more than 3.06 lakh passengers from April 2021 to March 2022, earning revenue of ₹1.82 crore, including parcel services.
Considering the popularity, extra services were added in May to cater to the vacation crowd as well. By the end of the year, shuttle services are likely to extend till Neral.
In 2020, the services of the toy train were discontinued due to the impact of cyclone Nisarg. Soon after, shuttle services from Aman Lodge to Matheran were resumed and started getting a positive response. These services are important as this is the nearest, cheapest and most popular tourist destination for Mumbaiites.
Probe against city firm: ED seizes gold, silver worth ₹47.76 crore
The Enforcement Directorate has seized 91.5 kg gold and 340 kg silver, collectively worth ₹47.76 crore, after carrying out searches at four premises belonging to M/s Raksha Bullion and M/s Classic Marbles. The agency is probing the money-laundering charges against M/s Parekh Aluminex Limited, a Mumbai-based company engaged in manufacturing aluminum foil containers and storage aluminum containers. During the course of raid, keys to private lockers were found on the premises of M/s Raksha Bullion.
Uttar Pradesh: All paramedical institutes set to be geo-tagged
With the aim to check frauds at hospitals, State Medical Faculty has decided that all healthcare facilities attached to para-medical institutes be geo-tagged. Remote Sensing Application Centre in the city will be contacted for the same, said the secretary of SMF, professor Alok Kumar—a statutory body that monitors the conduct of para-medical institutes in the state. Hospitals of para-medical institutes are often not on the same campus.
Two childhood friends die by suicide within an hour in Pune
Pune: Two childhood friends, aged 19 years, allegedly died by suicide at the same locality in Hadapsar, officials said on Wednesday morning. The incidents took place on Tuesday evening in Shewalwadi. Hadapsar police station incharge Arvind Gokule said that one of the deceased was found dead at the residence at 7 pm on Tuesday. The second deceased suffered head injuries, which caused her death. Gokule said that no suicide note was found.
Amid rains, Pune residents complain of unattended garbage
The Shivajinagar residents have complained that garbage near KK Market–Bibwewadi stretch and Metro construction site in Shivajinagar often remain unattended. Sanjeev Jawale of Narveer Tanajiwadi area, said, “I complained to Pune Municipal Corporation about garbage in front of my house. The cleaners came and cleared the spot only once. The ward officers should take steps to keep the area clean as filth causes foul smell and breeding of mosquitoes and insects near my neighbourhood.”
Murder over interfaith relationship: Police add sections related to murder, disappearance of evidence
The Ahmednagar police have added fresh sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) in addition to the earlier Indian Penal Code sections applied against the seven accused arrested in the murder of 31-year-old Deepak Barde who was allegedly killed over an interfaith relationship. Barde had eloped with 19-year-old Saniya Shaikh from their hometown Srirampur.
