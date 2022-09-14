Matheran’s toy train regains its popularity

Mumbai: The toy train shuttle service from Matheran to Aman Lodge is regaining its popularity after the pandemic among tourists. In the last five months, this shuttle service has ferried more than 1.54 lakh passengers and earned revenue of ₹1.13 crore. Central Railway (CR) now plans to extend shuttle services till Neral.

“These shuttle services help provide a comfortable and fun journey for tourists; it also helps in the transportation of materials. From the ₹1.13 crore revenue earned in the last five months, passenger revenue was ₹1.12 crore and parcel revenue were ₹92,254. The toy train gives children a memorable ride and the thrill of watching nature from close quarters,” said a senior officer from Central Railway.

Central Railway has ferried 1.54 lakh passengers and transported 2,454 quintals of the parcel in 12,074 packages during the period from April to August this year as compared to 56,043 passengers ferried and 1,128 quintals of the parcel in 5,341 packages transported during the period from April to August- 2021 and from between Aman Lodge and Matheran.

Meanwhile, in the last fiscal year, i.e. 2021-2022, Central Railway ferried more than 3.06 lakh passengers from April 2021 to March 2022, earning revenue of ₹1.82 crore, including parcel services.

Considering the popularity, extra services were added in May to cater to the vacation crowd as well. By the end of the year, shuttle services are likely to extend till Neral.

In 2020, the services of the toy train were discontinued due to the impact of cyclone Nisarg. Soon after, shuttle services from Aman Lodge to Matheran were resumed and started getting a positive response. These services are important as this is the nearest, cheapest and most popular tourist destination for Mumbaiites.