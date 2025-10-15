MUMBAI: The South and South-Central Mumbai constituencies have long remained challenging terrain for the Mahayuti alliance, with the region largely dominated by opposition parties in past civic elections. These areas, encompassing key Vidhan Sabha segments like Sewri, Worli, Byculla and Mumbadevi, have typically been out of the BJP-led alliance’s grasp, both electorally and in terms of grassroots presence. ‘Mayor no longer figurehead, Gen Z to be involved in governance’

However, Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam believes that the tide will begin to turn with the upcoming BMC polls. Backed by strategic planning, local ground surveys and a revamped urban agenda, the Mahayuti is now aiming to expand its footprint in these difficult constituencies.

Outlining the alliance’s electoral strategy, Satam, at a Diwali meet hosted on Tuesday for the media, said that the Mahayuti expected to see major wins, beginning in North and North-West Mumbai, followed by the North-East, then South-Central and finally South Mumbai.

“We have been drawing a blank in three Vidhan Sabha segments—Sewri, Worli and Mumbadevi, along with Byculla, but we are steadily gaining traction even in these tougher regions,” he said. The BJP leader emphasised that the Mahayuti was well placed in the remaining four Vidhan Sabha segments and was building momentum across the city. This prediction of success, he said, was based on extensive ground-level surveys and a detailed ward-wise analysis conducted during district core committee meetings.

Satam told HT that if the Mahayuti alliance came to power in the BMC, its top priorities would include improving road infrastructure, constructing a waste-to-energy plant, building durable stamped-concrete footpaths, addressing the city’s recurring flooding issues, and establishing designated hawking zones. “Major emphasis will also be laid on upgrading the standards of municipal hospitals and schools to meet international benchmarks,” he added. “These issues are central to the alliance’s urban development agenda.”

Addressing the long-standing hawker issue in Mumbai, the BJP leader said that a resolution would follow the elections. “The town vending committee will finalise the demarcation of hawking and non-hawking zones, ensuring a structured and lawful system to manage street vendors across the city,” he declared.

One aspect of the Mahayuti’s governance model, the BJP president said, would be the active inclusion of Gen Z in policy-making and governance. “The youth should not be restricted to protests or social media commentary but should instead be empowered to participate meaningfully in city planning and public administration,” he said. “Its suggestions, inputs and research will serve as an independent and critical layer within the governance process, acting as the ‘third eye’ of the system.”

Highlighting a governance reform that the alliance aims to bring in, Satam spoke about the role of the mayor. “The post will no longer remain a ceremonial one,” he said. “The mayor will be empowered to perform constitutional responsibilities effectively and ensure that the administration is held accountable and made to deliver results.”

The BJP leader projected confidence about the Mahayuti’s performance in the BMC elections. He reiterated what he had said during his visit to the HT office last month: that the alliance, in partnership with the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP, was poised to win over 150 seats.

According to him, sitting and non-sitting BJP corporators are in a strong position, and the alliance expects to win 54 of the 84 constituencies held by the erstwhile undivided Shiv Sena in the regions where the Eknath Shinde faction has a good presence. The BJP, which previously secured 82 seats, Satam believes, will surpass that number and cross the 100-seat mark in this election.