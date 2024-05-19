MBA aspirants say CET results have discrepancies

Mumbai: Aspirants of Master of Business Administration (MBA) have pointed out discrepancies in the recently declared results of the common entrance test (CET) for admissions to various undergraduate and postgraduate professional courses. HT Image

According to the students, the scores and percentiles do not align with the slot-wise system that was promised by the CET cell. The students are demanding a detailed result sheet and a public explanation of the formula used to convert scores to percentiles for each slot.

The CET exam was conducted on April 1, across five different slots. After the answer key was published, numerous students reported errors in the examination. In response, the CET cell agreed to award 12 marks to students who attended various slots. However, students now claim that the declared results do not reflect the promised slot-wise normalisation.

One student, analysing the results, noted, “I have 117 marks and a percentile of 96.88, which seems plausible for slot one, as it was relatively easy. However, discrepancies become evident when comparing other slots. For instance, a score of 156 in slot two has a 99.78 percentile, which, given the difficulty level, should be higher. Similarly, a score of 189 in slot five corresponds to a 99.89 percentile, which does not seem accurate based on the expected rank distribution.”

Another student further explained, “The CET cell claimed to have normalised scores and declared slot-wise percentiles. However, this doesn’t add up when you consider the number of participants and the expected rank distribution. The variations in percentiles across different slots suggest that the normalisation process was flawed.”

Students are now urging the CET cell to release a detailed breakdown of the results and explain the formula used for converting scores to percentiles. They argue that transparency in the result declaration process is crucial to ensure fairness and maintain trust in the examination system.

Despite repeated attempts to contact the CET cell for comments, no response was received from them.