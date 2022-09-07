MBBS student missing case: Lifeguard undergoes narco-analysis test
More than nine months after MBBS student Sadichha Sane went missing from Bandstand in Bandra, police have conducted a narco-analysis test on the sole suspect, a lifeguard, who was last seen with the girl
Crime branch officials said the test was carried out at Nagpada police hospital by a team of specialists comprising an anesthesiologist, a psychiatrist, a clinical and forensic psychologist from Kalina forensic science laboratory, and an audio-videographer. A report is expected next week.
“We had applied for the court permission in April. However, the lifeguard, Mittu Singh, remained absent because of which the court order was issued only in the last week of June,” a police officer said.
Even then, the police had to wait as the narco-analysis machine at the hospital was out of order. “But the time it was repaired, the doctor in charge of the test had retired. We had to further wait till a new doctor was brought on board,” the officer added.
Sane, 22, was a third-year student of Sir JJ Hospital and Grant Medical College. She had on November 29, 2021 boarded a train at 9.58 am at Virar station and got off at Andheri as she was to appear for the prelims in JJ Hospital at 2 pm. She boarded another train and alighted at Bandra from where she took an auto to Bandstand. Her mobile phone location indicated that she had kept on roaming around through the afternoon at Bandstand.
“CCTV cameras captured Sane heading towards the seashore opposite Taj Lands’ End hotel at 12.30 am,” a police officer, who is part of the investigation, had said.
The lifeguard on duty, Singh, spotted her and suspecting that she might attempt suicide, followed her.
“Noticing that I was following her, Sane told me that she was not there to end her life. We then started chatting and sat on a rock till 3.30 am. During this period, I clicked four selfies with her in my mobile phone while Sane took one selfie in her phone with me,” 30-year-old Singh had said in his statement to the police.
The police have even found CCTV footage of the cell phone screen blinking, indicating that selfies were clicked, as well as one single beam of light, presumably from a cell phone torch, moving away from Bandstand around 3 am. However, due to insufficient lighting, it is not clear as to who it was.
“As a lifeguard, Singh had phone numbers of scores of policemen saved in his phone but he did not come forward to give a statement when the news of Sane’s disappearance broke. It was only after we zeroed in on him that he admitted he was with her and was the last person to interact with her,” the officer had said.
A case was registered at the Bandra police station and later transferred to unit 9 of the crime branch.
-
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
-
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
-
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
-
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
-
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
