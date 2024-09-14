MCZMA nod for phase 2 of coastal road from Versova to Bhayander

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) has given clearance for a 22.93-km high speed corridor linking Versova with Dahisar, which is part of the second phase of the ambitious Mumbai coastal road project. Approvals are now awaited from the ministry of environment, forests and climate change, the Bombay high court, and the forest department, including for mangrove patches. HT Image

“MCZMA has given its approval for the second phase of the coastal road linking Versova, Dahisar and Bhayander, which is a major step,” said Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The civic body will undertake the entire project barring the stretch connecting the Bandra Worli Sea Link with Versova, which is being executed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

Buoyed by success of the twin tunnels from Nariman Point to Worli under the first phase of the coastal road project, the BMC plans to connect Mindspace in Malad with Charkop sector 8 in Kandivali via a 4-km long twin tunnel situated 40 metres beneath the ground. The tunnel will commence at the Vidyansheela IAS officers building, the endpoint of MSRDC’s coastal road link from Bandra to Versova, and pass through ecologically sensitive spots like the Poisar river, Gorai creek and mangrove land.

“Though the work order for the second phase was issued in February 2024, we couldn’t make any progress because permissions were still pending,” Bangar told HT. With the MCZMA now giving clearance, three more important permissions are awaited – from the ministry of environment, forests and climate change, the Bombay high court and the forest department in Nagpur.

“The ministry and high court are being approached simultaneously and a parallel process is on to seek a meeting with the principal chief conservator of forests in Nagpur and obtain permissions pertaining to mangrove patches,” said Bangar.

The MSRDC road between the Bandra Worli Sea Link and Versova is more than 20% complete, he noted. “Once we complete work on the segments from Versova to Dahisar and Dahisar to Bhayander, motorists will be able to travel from Nariman Point to Bhayander without any hindrance or signal,” the additional municipal commissioner said.

The project will be undertaken in seven phases at an estimated cost of ₹16,000-21,000 crore. The stretch between Versova and Dahisar, spanning 25 km and including underground tunnels and elevated bridges, will cut travel time by around 40 minutes, while also providing connections with satellite cities like Mira-Bhayander and Vasai-Virar, said civic officials. The final phase comprises a 5-km elevated, eight-lane road from Kandarpada metro Station in Dahisar West to Uttan Road in Bhayander West, the officials added.