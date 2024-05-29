 Medical education dept takes charge of medical superintendent appointments | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Medical education dept takes charge of medical superintendent appointments

ByHT Correspondent
May 29, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Mumbai: In a significant shift, the Department of Medical Education is now responsible for appointing medical superintendents, a role previously left to the discretion of the deans of medical colleges. This change has sparked discussions within medical circles regarding the authority vested in this pivotal position.

Traditionally, medical superintendents were appointed based on the preferences of those already in office, often resulting in supportive professors filling the role. However, new regulations from the National Medical Commission mandate that only faculty members holding the rank of professor can be appointed to this position. Despite this, a loophole in the regulations allowed for arbitrary appointments, bypassing the need for approval from the Department of Medical Education.

Now, the Department of Medical Education will select medical superintendents from the faculty category. Given that these positions fall under Group A and are governed by the “appointing authority” designation, it is anticipated that appointments and additional responsibilities will be issued at the government level.

“Proposals for these appointments have already been submitted to the government through the director of the Department of Medical Education and distributed to all relevant authorities in the state,” said a senior official from the department.

Currently, each of the state’s 25 medical colleges has a medical superintendent position, making it one of the most critical roles after hospital administrators. Medical superintendents shoulder vast responsibilities, overseeing hospital management, patient care, and the entire medical system within hospital premises. Their duties also extend to all matters concerning patients in every ward, as well as organising hospital events.

Under the guidance of medical superintendents, medical officers ensure proper hospital management according to medical protocols. These officers, appointed for this purpose, diligently follow the directives of the medical superintendents, often working in three shifts during critical situations and conducting crucial health checks in hospitals.

