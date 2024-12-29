MUMBAI: One of Mumbai’s largest slum redevelopment projects has been unveiled. A mixed-use project, it will see residents from three slum settlements being rehoused, in addition to project-affected persons (PAPs) residing in a separate settlement. The new development, at Worli, will be spread across 17 acres and include eight towers for the rehabilitated slum-dwellers, towers with free-sale flats, a hotel and a mall. Mega-slum rehab project in Worli unveiled

The project, on Dr E Moses Road, has seen 3,200 families being listed as eligible so far. The process of assessing the rest is underway. However, bulldozers have begun flattening the slums – Jivan Jyot Nagar, Shree Swami Vivekanand Nagar and Mata Ramabai Nagar. The fourth, Veer Jijamata Nagar, houses PAPs. Eligible slum-dwellers will be rehoused, in-situ.

The project, first initiated 25 years ago, is being jointly developed by Valor Estate (erstwhile D B Realty), Lokhandwala Infrastructure and Prestige Group under the slum rehabilitation scheme.

The land on which the project is being developed belongs to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which has sought 28,380.93sq m for a sewerage purification plant, solid waste management facility, civic dispensary and playground.

“It’s a mixed-use development project with a mall, residential component and hotel spread across 4 million sq ft,” said Shahid Balwa, vice-chairman and managing director of Valor Estate. Balwa said 4.5 million sq ft of built-up area is available, and they hope to begin construction in the last quarter of 2025. The entire project would have to be completed in 6 years, according to the regulations of the Slum Redevelopment Authority (SRA).

“After years of waiting, a long-cherished dream will finally materialise, bringing hope to hundreds of families,” said Chetan Kamble, a project-affected person from Veer Jijamata Nagar. “We have watched this journey unfold with a mix of anticipation and anxiety. Now that the demolition has begun, are looking forward to our new homes,” said Kamble.

Each eligible slum family will receive a 405sq ft apartment, 105sq ft more than the basic size under the SRA. PAPs from Veer Jijamata Nagar will be rehabilitated in 405sq ft apartments as they are not encroachers. All of them will be rehoused in-situ, in eight towers, of up to 43 storeys each.

Eligible slum families have been offered rent amounting to ₹22,000 per month each, for a period of 3 years. In case of the project’s extension, rent will be paid for an additional 2 years. PAPs from Veer Jijamata Nagar are being offered ₹32,000 per month.

Redevelopment of these four settlements in Worli was first discussed in the year 2000, when Lokhandwala Infrastructure offered the residents a redevelopment plan. It did not take off. Later, in 2010, DB Realty stepped into the picture and, together, both developers decided to jointly execute the project.

In 2011, a writ petition was filed in the Bombay High Court challenging the composite redevelopment proposal of all the four colonies, which was dismissed in February 2012. Later, it was challenged in the Supreme Court, which upheld the high court order in February 2013.

In March 2013, Lokhandwala Infrastructure and DB Realty entered into an agreement to redevelop the property through Lokhandwala Infrastructure & Associates. Later, in October 2014, Lokhandwala DB Realty LLP was incorporated for the project but the project largely remained a non-starter. In late 2023, Prestige Group acquired Lokhandwala Infrastructure’s stake in the project, leaving the latter with a minority shareholding in the partnership in the Worli Urban Development Project LLP.