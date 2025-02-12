MUMBAI: Fugitive diamond trader Mehul Choksi is currently in Belgium for treatment for suspected cancer, his counsel informed a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court on Tuesday. Mehul Choksi in Belgium for suspected cancer treatment: Lawyer to court

Advocate Vijay Agarwal told the special court that Choksi, a prime accused in the alleged fraud of ₹13,850 crore at state-run Punjab National Bank (PNB), that he wanted to file an application to bring on record certain health issues of Choksi and said he is in Belgium for medical treatment for suspected cancer.

The oral submissions were made before the court, which was hearing the Enforcement Directorate’s plea to declare Choksi as a Fugitive Economic Offender.

Till now, Choksi was believed to be in Antigua and Barbuda after departing India in January 2018, shortly before the scam was discovered and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered FIRs. India had sought Choksi’s extradition from Antigua and Barbuda, which he has contested in local courts.

In December last year, the special court had refused to drop the proceedings initiated by the ED to declare Choksi a fugitive economic offender (FEO). Choksi, in his plea filed in September, claimed that the grounds mentioned by the ED to declare him an FEO did not exist, contending that the agency kept changing its stance. Choksi’s advocate Rahul Aggarwal claimed that the ED initially submitted that Choksy fled the country anticipating arrest after disposing of his properties. However, the agency later submitted that Choksy had obtained the citizenship and passport of Antigua and Barbuda in 2017, as he was planning to leave India.

In September 2024, Agarwal had submitted that Choksy left India in January 2018 for his medical treatment and the case was registered against him in February 2018. Since his Indian passport was suspended by the passport authority, he could not return to India to participate in the investigation, Agrawal had submitted at the time.

ED’s investigation has revealed that Choksi allegedly conspired with associates and PNB officials between 2014 and 2017 to fraudulently obtain Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit, subsequently defaulting and causing a loss of ₹6,097.63 crores to the public-sector bank. Choksi had also allegedly defaulted on a loan from ICICI Bank.

Choksi’s nephew, fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi, a principal co-accused in the PNB scam, also departed India in January 2018 before the scam’s discovery. Based on ED intelligence, Modi was apprehended in London in March 2019, where extradition proceedings are ongoing.