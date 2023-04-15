242 new ‘enemy properties’ identified in Mumbai

Mumbai: The Union ministry of home affairs (MHA) has recently added more enemy properties in the state to the existing list of 48, taking the number up to a whopping 462. The state government has been asked to add the properties in the name of the central government after doing a valuation and submit a status report to the MHA. Mumbai, India - March 20, 2023: Clear weather over citiscape, at Bandra, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 20, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)

Enemy properties are those owned by people who migrated to Pakistan after the Indo-Pak war of 1965, after which Pakistan was declared an enemy country. The properties are occupied by tenants or encroachers, who have litigations pending in various courts.

A high-level MHA officer submitted the list of additional properties to Mantralaya revenue officials in a recent meeting. According to it, the total number of properties in the state has reached 462 in 11 districts, including Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Pune. The highest number of properties is in the Mumbai suburbs (181) followed by Thane (90), the island city (78) and Palghar (77). In the previous list prepared in November 2021, the number of such properties in eight districts of the state was just 48, including 17 in Mumbai, 11 in Ratnagiri and seven in Sambhaji Nagar.

“The new number of properties given to us by MHA is based on the information it received from its offices in the state and the complaints it received,” said an official from the revenue department. “The detailed list, including the addresses and city survey numbers are yet to be provided by them. Even we are surprised by the addition of so many new properties since the list was restricted to 48 so far.”

The MHA has directed the state government to begin the process of notifying the central government as ‘custodian of enemy property for India’ (CEPI). It will help the central government to create its right in the properties. The state has also been directed to evaluate the properties and submit details, including in whose possession the property is and whether it is encroached upon.

“Most of the properties are under litigation and occupied by tenants who have created rights,” said another officer. “Some of the occupants have moved the lower court despite the fact that these cases are heard only by the high court. We have directed the collectors of the respective districts to begin the process of ensuring that the pending cases are taken to a logical end.”

List of 17 Mumbai properties

Two properties at Bori Chawl House, Foras, Mumbai Central

Sorab House, 43, Garden Road, Colaba

Building No 575, Batliwala Road, Supari Baug, Parel

Two properties at Moti Cinema Building, 220, SV Patel Road, Girgaum

CTS No B/973/4, H-Ward, Chapel Road, Bandra

Plot 185, Kale Khan Chawl, Kandivali East

Kishori Court, Gaffar Khan Road, Worli

Haji Habib, 155-157, Gowalia Tank road

CTS 1892, Pittalwala Building, Ebrahim Rahimtullah building

Flat 5A, 5B, Naples CHS, Colaba

Diana Talkies Trust, Tardeo

Plot 70, Estate of Rubab Hooseinbhai, Juhu

Survey No 287, Vile Parle

CTS 196, Irla Nullah, Andheri-Vile Parle

One plot at Girgaon

