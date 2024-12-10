MHADA housing lottery deadline extended due to low response

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority's (MHADA's) Konkan Board has extended its lottery draw application deadline by a fortnight, citing tepid response from potential applicants. Officials said the housing authority launched a marketing outreach campaign this month to stimulate interest in MHADA homes. MHADA's Konkan Board has extended its lottery draw application deadline by a fortnight. Representative Image(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

Initially set for December 10, the application deadline has been pushed to midnight December 24. The lottery draw was first announced in early October, with applications opening October 11. The offering includes 2,147 homes across various areas of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region and Konkan, alongside 117 plots in Roha and Oras, all to be allocated through the lottery system. An additional 14,047 flats are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

"As per the revised timeline, people will be able to make payment of deposit amount through RTGS/NEFT till the office hours of December 26," said Revati Gaikar, chief officer, Konkan Board.

Following the closure of applications and payments, MHADA will publish a list of eligible applications on its website on January 8, 2025. Applicants will have until January 10 to register any claims or objections regarding discrepancies. The final list of eligible applications will be published on the portal the same day.

The lottery draw is scheduled for January 21, 2025.