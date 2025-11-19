MUMBAI: The state cabinet on Tuesday approved a policy for the integrated and cluster redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing And Area Development Authority Housing (MHADA) colonies of 20 acres or more in Mumbai city and its suburbs. Significantly, the government has decided that obtaining individual consent from residents will not be required “since the policy provides the highest possible rehabilitation Floor Space Index (FSI)”. Developers appointed through the tender process will be required to obtain a consent resolution from the respective housing societies. MHADA redevelopment policy cleared, individual home owners to have no say

The press note claims that the policy will make a large number of affordable homes available for citizens in Mumbai city and its suburbs. The claim is that the redevelopment projects will “provide modern basic infrastructure and amenities, including well-equipped residential units, elevators, spacious parking areas, parks, community halls, playgrounds, gyms, swimming pools and CCTV facilities”. Water supply, sewage disposal, roads, electricity and other infrastructure will be modern and environmentally friendly, and residents will receive homes larger than their existing units, the press note said.

MHADA’s Mumbai Board over the years has constructed 56 colonies belonging to the Middle Income Group (MIG) and Low Income Group (LIG), divided into around 5,000 cooperative housing societies. Many buildings have now deteriorated due to age and have been declared dilapidated, and MHADA has thus formulated a policy for their integrated and cluster redevelopment, said the press note.

The project plan will include integrated development of the township, incorporating green areas, schools, healthcare facilities and commercial spaces. For the redevelopment of 114 projects under the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Board, MHADA will function as the planning authority.

When contacted on the government taking away home owners’ right to consent, Mumbai Pradesh Congress Committee spokesperson Sachin Sawant said, “This decision will muzzle the voice of those who own flats in MHADA colonies.”