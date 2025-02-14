Menu Explore
MHADA to conduct structural audit of 1,000 cessed buildings by March-end

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 14, 2025 08:54 AM IST

Maharashtra aims to audit 1,000 cessed buildings by March-end to ensure safety before monsoon, with plans for 13,000 audits in the next year.

MUMBAI: As part of the Maharashtra government’s 100-day action plan, the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has set a target to complete the structural audit of 1,000 cessed buildings in Mumbai by March-end.

MHADA to conduct structural audit of 1,000 cessed buildings by March-end

With the approaching monsoon in the next few months, it is important to conduct structural audits to assess the safety and redevelopment needs of aging buildings. Usually, in Mumbai, during the monsoon season, structurally weak buildings partially or entirely collapse, killing or injuring people.

A review meeting was held on Thursday wherein MHADA vice president and CEO Sanjeev Jaiswal assessed the projects under the authority’s arm, Mumbai Building Repairs and Reconstruction Board (MBRRB).

During the meeting, it was decided to appoint structural consultants and plan for the audit of approximately 13,000 cessed buildings over the next year. The government’s action plan includes the structural audit of 500 buildings, of which 171 audits have already been completed, and reports for 32 buildings have been received, as informed by MBRRB chief officer Milind Shambharkar.

Occupants of these 13,000 cessed buildings should expect notices from MHADA under Section 79(A) of its Act, as this was also decided during the review meeting. This section permits the housing body to serve notice to the owner or landlord of cessed buildings to submit a redevelopment proposal along with 51% consent within six months from the notice date.

