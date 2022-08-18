Minor girl gang-raped by three men in Virar
Palghar: A 12-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men on Thursday in Virar, according to police officials. The minor had stepped out of her home to get her mobile phone repaired when her female ‘friend’, invited her to an isolated spot and then she called her three male friends, who raped and molested her.
The police have arrested three accused in the case, including the female accomplice, while one accused is absconding. The family of the victim approached the Virar police station, stating that their daughter was gang-raped by three men.
According to the police complaint, two of the accused took turns to rape her, while the third boy molested her. The minor told the police that she was threatened by the accused that she would be maligned and defamed in the neighbourhood, and to avoid this, she should allow them to have sex with her. The victim succumbed to the pressure.
The police registered a case against the four accused under sections of rape and unnatural sex and various sections of POCSO. “We have arrested three of the accused, including the victim’s female friend, while the fourth one is on the run. We have dispatched a couple of teams to hunt him,” said DCP Zone 3, Prashant Waghunde.
Navi Mumbai football players dejected over FIFA suspension of AIFF
The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the 42 under-17 girl students coached by Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to play some special matches in connection with the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup 2022 looks improbable following the suspension of All India Football Federation by the world governing body for football. FIFA suspended All India Football Federation for 'undue influence from third parties'. The civic administration was determined to play the perfect host for the grand event.
IED in Amritsar planted on Mohali RGP attack accused Landa’s behest
The interrogation of two men, who were arrested in the Amritsar improvised explosive device (IED) seizure case, has revealed that Canada-based notorious gangster Lakhbir Singh alias Landa, who is also prime accused in the Mohali rocket-propelled grenade attack on the intelligence headquarters in May, was the kingpin of the module.
Fitness test for Govindas taking part in Dahi Handi in Thane, Kalyan, Dombivli
Forming multiple tiers during Gokulashtami is no mean feat. It is a test of endurance and fitness for the Govindas. This year, the Govindas will be attempting the tiers after a break of two years. Govindas in the age group of 14-50 years participate in making the pyramids. Yuva Rashtra Kabaddi Academy group of women Govindas from Kalyan-Dombivli has been training daily.
Dahi Handi set for grand comeback as Gokulashtami is being celebrated on Friday
With the State Government easing all the Covid restrictions for the Dahi Handi festival on Friday, over 200 organisers in Navi Mumbai are gearing up for a grand comeback after two years. One of the biggest Dahi Handis in the city is being organised in Airoli by Shiv Sena leader and former NMMC opposition leader, Vijay Chougule, through his Sunil Chougule Sports Club.
Provide security to Bhandara gang-rape victim, deputy chairperson directs state
Mumbai: Deputy chairperson of the Maharashtra legislative council Dr Neelam Gorhe on Thursday directed the state government to provide security to the victim of the Bhandara gang-rape. Gorhe also directed the state to ensure that the victim gets free medical treatment. The directives were issued in the legislative council after legislators from the opposition parties raised issues faced by the gang-rape victim. The perpetrators also brutalised her, causing serious internal injuries to her private parts.
