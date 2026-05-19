Thane, Shiv Sena MLC Neelam Gorhe has said she would demand capital punishment for a man accused of raping a 14-year-old girl at Kalyan railway station in Maharashtra's Thane district. Minor girl raped in Thane: Will seek death penalty for accused, says MLC Neelam Gorhe

Gorhe, who is the state legislative council's deputy chairperson, visited the incident site on Monday evening and directed the railway administration to immediately demolish all dangerous, abandoned buildings within its jurisdiction to prevent such crimes.

She also met the victim's mother and promised a concrete follow-up to secure financial assistance under the state government's Manodhairya scheme.

The Shiv Sena will take responsibility for the minor's entire education, the MLC said.

The accused, identified as Saurabh Santosh Sonawane , a resident of Parashuramwadi in Kalyan, allegedly brought the minor girl to the railway station on Saturday evening and raped her. He also allegedly tortured her with a knife and a cutter inside a dilapidated building near the station area, according to a release from Gorhe's office.

As per officials, the police tracked and arrested the accused within five hours of the incident.

Gorhe chaired a high-level review meeting with Railway Police Commissioner Rakesh Kalasagar and other senior officials at Kalyan railway police station on Monday.

"Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde always says that 'women's rights mean women's respect'. In line with his stance, the safety of women and girls in the state is our top priority," Gorhe told reporters in Kalyan.

She assured that the state government will ensure effective follow-up at the judicial level to seek death penalty for the accused.

Gorhe also said the Maharashtra government is committed to immediately operationalising the remaining courts hearing cases under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act in the state.

"Out of the 140 approved POCSO courts in the state, 38 have already started functioning. The remaining courts will be made operational as soon as judges become available, and the state government will provide all necessary infrastructure for them," she stated.

To plug security loopholes in the railway zone, Gorhe instructed authorities to instantly secure the railway yard by installing powerful searchlights and extra CCTV cameras.

She further ordered the police department to prepare a comprehensive list of criminals who were released on parole during the COVID-19 pandemic and take strict legal action against them.

The legislator also emphasised the need for increased joint patrolling by the railway and state police, along with dedicated women vigilance committees.

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