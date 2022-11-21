Miscreants pose as T-Series MD, send distasteful messages to people

Mumbai: T-Series senior executives on Monday approached the police and submitted a written complaint against unidentified persons for impersonating the company’s managing director, Bhushan Kumar, and sending inappropriate messages to several people.

According to the official statement of T-Series, the imposters were using a foreign mobile number +32 460258213 and sending distasteful messages to several people. The statement also said that the people, who were close to Kumar had recognised that the message was from an imposter and reported it to him.

“The motive behind this campaign to injure Kumar’s reputation is evident, and such disgraceful and vindictive behaviour will be dealt with appropriately by the authorities,” the statement read.

The complaint stated that on October 30, 2022 an acquaintance of Kumar identified as Nardeep Kaur informed him that she had received abusive messages on her WhatsApp from the same number where the imposter posed as Kumar.

Following this, a complaint was filed by Ashok Kumar Gupta from Super Cassettes Industries Pvt Ltd. The police were also given copies of the WhatsApp messages that were received by Kaur and others.

The Amboli police said that they have received the application and are inquiring into it before registering an FIR. “We are trying to trace the source of the messages,” said a police officer.

The police will record the statements of the people, who have received the abusive messages by the imposter and decide further course of action.