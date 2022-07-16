Mithibai,NM merit list reveals competition for college seats
The merit list for the Mithibai-NM common entrance test (MINCET), was released on Saturday, showcasing thousands of students competing for hundreds of seats in the undergraduate self-financed courses.
“We are conducting the test for the first time, so we are waiting to see how the process unfolds,” said Krutika Desai, principal of Mithibai College, Vile Parle. With uncertainty over the CBSE and ISC results, autonomous colleges conducted entrance exams for self-financed courses. Mithibai is also waiting for CBSE and ISC results to start the intake into traditional courses.
Six of the autonomous colleges held entrance exams, namely Mithibai College, Narsee Monjee College, NMIMS, St. Xavier’s College, Jai Hind College, and Sophia College. The admission process and exam procedure are different for every college.
Around 10,000 students attempted the MINCET, while there are only 540 seats at NM college, and a similar number of seats at Mithibai college. “We released the results and the first merit list on Saturday. Most likely we will not be releasing the second list,” said Desai.
“We will admit students only based on marks scored in the entrance test. However, the students will have to give an undertaking, stating that they are allowed to proceed further only if they have cleared their 12th examinations. That is the basic eligibility criteria for undergraduate courses. Failing to have fulfilled the criteria, their admission will be cancelled,” said Desai.
“We will apply for additional seats, if required after the admission process gets over,” added Desai.
Jai Hind College, Churchgate conducted the JHC-CEE exam for self-financed courses. “About 7,800 students applied for the JHC-CEE, while we have only 600 seats. The number varies for different courses. There was a 60:40 ratio of other board students to HSC students. Every year there is usually a 50:50 ratio,” said Ashok Wadia, the principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate.
“The test was conducted on June 25, so we have already released the results. But we consider only 50% of the entrance exams, and 50% of the board exam results, so we will wait till the other board results are announced,” said Wadia.
The results and merit list of NMIMS college were also released on July 15. “We released the merit list today (Saturday). The further admission process depends on the response we get from the students. The students have performed well. They are opting for the courses that will add value to their professional lives and not just for the sake of their degrees,” said Parag Ajgaonkar, the principal of NM College, in Vile Parle.
-
ITBP man shoots 3 colleagues before killing self at camp in J&K
An Indo-Tibetan Border Police man on Saturday fired at Singh's three colleagues before shooting himself dead at a camp in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said. The incident took place around 3.30pm at the Devika Ghat community centre in the district. The constable shot at his colleagues, leading to bullet injuries to a head constable and two constables, a senior ITBP officer said.
-
Delhi govt's claim of free electricity supply is a ‘propaganda’: Gautam Gambhir
BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir slammed the Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital on Saturday, alleging that its claim of free electricity supply is a "propaganda". No immediate reaction to Gambhir's allegation was available from the Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government. Gambhir claimed that "11 Lakh households in Delhi have to pay for electricity at Rs 10 per unit, which is one of the highest in the entire country".
-
U.P.: KV temple to give scholarships to 44 SSU students
Shri Kashi Vishwanath (KV) temple will give scholarships to the meritorious students of Sampurnanand Sanskrit University. It was decided in a meeting of Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Trust on Friday. Prof Nagendra Pandey, chairman, Shri Kashi Vishwanath Mandir Trust, chaired the meeting. Vice chancellor, SSU, prof Hareram Tripathi proposed that scholarship should be given to two meritorious students each of 22 departments of the university. The council of the temple trust gave approval to it.
-
Ludhiana | MBCIE hosts start-up colloquium
The Munjal Birmingham City University Centre of Innovation and Entrepreneurship, a joint venture between Munjal Family Trust,, and Birmingham City University on Saturday organised a virtual start-up colloquium in a bid to build a supportive community for start-ups in the state. British deputy high commissioner Caroline Rowett inaugurated a state of the art AR/VR lab on the occasion. The lab has multiple applications in the domains of industry, education, healthcare and fashion.
-
45 tonne lahan seized from Tarn Taran village, 1 arrested
An illicit liquor smuggling racket was busted from Mari Samra village, falling under Bhikhiwind sub-division, with the recovery of 45 tonne lahan on Saturday. The team nabbed one member of the module, identified as Jugraj Singh, while two others, Samsher Singh and Dilbagh Singh Baba, managed to escape. A case under sections of the Excise Act has been registered against the accused at Bhikhiwind police station.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics