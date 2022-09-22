MLA resorts to rasta roko agitation in Panvel for CIDCO to take action against pathetic road condition

It took a protest led by BJP MLA Prashant Thakur for CIDCO to wake up and assure concrete measures over the pathetic state of affairs of a flyover in New Panvel and its approach roads.

The protestors claimed that several representations in the past had fallen on deaf ears. Thakur, on Thursday, led a rasta roko agitation in New Panvel to demand concretisation of the pothole-ridden New Panvel flyover and repair of the approach roads around the HDFC Bank area that are in a pathetic state.

The protestors that included former corporators, BJP party workers and also citizens marched in the area, then sat on a dharna on the road amidst rain, chanting slogans against CIDCO and demanding concretisation of the flyover. The police made repeated attempts to move them as traffic in the area came to a halt. However, they refused to budge.

CIDCO officials rushed to the spot. It took a call from CIDCO joint managing director Kailash Shinde, who assured tender process in a week to concretise the flyover, for the agitation to be called off.

Speaking at the protest, Thakur said, “Residents have been regularly complaining against CIDCO over services provided by it including that of water supply, roads etc. in the nodes under its jurisdiction. The CIDCO administration, however, doesn’t care until there is an agitation. In this case of flyover, several complaints have been made to CIDCO by us, but no action has been taken yet.”

Thakur added that there have been several accidents on the flyover. Auto rickshaws, two-wheelers and even four-wheelers have a harrowing time on both sides of the flyover that connects the node to the Sion-Panvel Highway.

He said, “If CIDCO cannot do the work, it should give the requisite funds to Panvel City Municipal Corporation for the work. We apologise to the residents who faced problems today (Thursday) and also the police, and thank the residents who joined the protest spontaneously. If potholes are not filled by Sunday and tender not called in a week, we will launch our agitation again.”

Shrikant Desai, a 48-year-old local resident, said, “I joined the protest because we are fed up with bad roads. Our commute is a nightmare because of the condition of the flyover and the roads.”

A CIDCO official said a tender worth around ₹3Cr is expected to be floated for an ROB in Kalamboli and the New Panvel flyover.

CIDCO JMD Kailash Shinde said, “We have assured tender for concretisation of the flyover roads in a week. Proposal for concrete approach road has also been initiated.”