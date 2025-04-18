MMB proposal seeks to allay concerns over jetty near Radio Club

Mumbai: The Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) has prepared a detailed proposal for the upcoming passenger jetty and terminal near Radio Club in south Mumbai, close to the iconic Gateway of India. The proposal, a copy of which was accessed by HT, seeks to allay residents’ concerns around the project and highlights its potential to ease congestion, boost tourism infrastructure, and preserve the city’s heritage. Proposed plan for upcoming jetty

According to MMB officials, the project’s primary objective is to streamline the influx of passengers and tourists at the Gateway, which sees an annual footfall of approximately 3.5 million people. There is presently no demarcation between tourists and ferry passengers visiting the heritage precinct, leading to overcrowding and safety concerns, notes the proposal prepared by MMB. The proposed terminal will address this by introducing structured passenger movement and enhanced facilities, it says.

“Ten ‘finger’ jetties will be constructed at the terminal, which will allow 20 boats to be docked simultaneously,” said a senior MMB official who requested anonymity since he is not authorised to speak to the media. “The terminal will provide a range of passenger amenities such as toilets, baby feeding rooms, drinking water facilities, and a dedicated waiting area with modern conveniences.”

The official clarified that contrary to the fears of residents, no permanent construction would be raised in the sea during piling work, and the project would not pose any harm to the Gateway or other heritage structures nearby.

“In fact, the design allows for water to flow freely beneath the jetty, mitigating concerns of structural stress,” said the official. “Advanced machinery used in the Coastal Road project will be deployed to minimise vibrations and noise during construction.”

MMB officials also dismissed fears about the jetty damaging the promenade wall in the area, saying that only a small, two-foot section of the wall would be modified for access purposes.

“The rest of the promenade will remain untouched,” the official quoted earlier clarified. “The wall itself is deteriorating and will be strengthened.”

Responding to residents’ questions about legality of a proposed amphitheatre within the terminal, and the lack of a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the same from the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA), the official said that the amphitheatre would be a temporary structure, which would be erected during events and dismantled afterwards.

“We have secured all requisite permissions, including from the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee (MHCC),” the official told HT.

Residents to approach HC

Despite the MMB’s assurances mentioned in the proposal, which was shared with residents’ groups, resistance to the project remains strong. Residents fear that the jetty’s construction, spanning six acres into the sea, will pose risks to the environment and the historic character of the area.

An online petition urging the government to reconsider the project – floated by residents after Nitesh Rane, minister for ports and fisheries, performed the ground-breaking ceremony on March 14 – has garnered many signatures.

The Clean Heritage Colaba Residents’ Association (CHCRA), one of the opposing residents’ group, also plans to approach the Bombay high court for relief.