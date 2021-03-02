MMRDA invites tenders for pedestrian bridge at BKC

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has called for tenders to construct a pedestrian bridge connecting Bandra-Kurla Complex’s (BKC) City Park to Maharashtra Nature Park (MNP) in Mahim.

The 695-metre wooden and glass deck bridge will be constructed above the Mithi river, offering a view of the mangroves. In its recently released budget 2021-22, the development authority also allocated ₹77 crore for the project.

Mumbai suburban guardian minister Aaditya Thackeray on Monday tweeted, “MMRDA is now connecting BKC to Maharashtra Nature Park. This connector itself will be a point of tourism, and more so will take a lot of people for a stroll to Maharashtra Nature Park and enjoy its biodiversity!” The nature park, between Dharavi and Mithi river estuary, is spread across an area of 37 acres and is home to more than 130 species of birds, 80 types of butterflies, 32 varieties of reptiles and 12 types of spiders.

BG Pawar, joint metropolitan commissioner, MMRDA, said, “It will probably be the longest suspension bridge in India. The glass floor of the bridge will also provide a soothing view to tourists.”

Earlier, MMRDA had held a global competition for a makeover of the nature park in 2016, which included the plan to construct the bridge. The pedestrian bridge is touted to be one of the longest suspension bridges in the world.

Deep Dey, the architect who has designed the bridge, said, “The unique free flowing form of the bridge is enthused with Mithi river flowing below the bridge deck between the mangroves. This design allows gathering of pedestrians at certain intervals on the bridge deck for the soothing view of the lush green mangroves in the river also through the glass floor pockets in the wooden bridge deck, and provides visual access to the migratory birds visiting the vicinity all part of the year creating another opportunity for bird watchers.”