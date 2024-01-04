MMRDA merges monorail with metro operations

MUMBAI: In an attempt to reposition and revive the Mumbai Monorail—infamously dubbed a white elephant—the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has merged the Monorail Project Implementation Unit (Mono-PIU) with the Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL). HT Image

The merger, which has been effected for better operation of the monorail, curtailing losses, cutting costs and saving duplicating expenses, was given the go-ahead at MMRDA’s meeting in Nagpur last month. Sanjay Mukherjee, metropolitan commissioner of MMRDA, confirmed the merger. There is also a likelihood of changes in the top management of the Authority; a meeting on its overall nuances is expected this week.

MMRDA officials said the merger would save over ₹40 to 60 crore annually on various costs and taxes and would cut duplication of manpower, which is one of the biggest expenditures. At present, the monorail’s capital expenditure is ₹291 crores while the revenue expenditure is ₹252 crore, which includes expenses under heads like manpower, civil, administration, security and maintenance.

Mono-PIU has a separate organisational chart with positions in broadly three departments—operations, maintenance and support. During the merger, MMRDA officials will scrutinise various departments such as administration, operations of trains and stations, commercial, signalling & telecommunications and take a need-based call. Some officials from Mono-PIU are already embroiled in alleged cases of discrepancy in awarding tenders, as previously reported by HT.

“We are trying to improve the overall functioning of the monorail,” said an official from MMRDA. “We expect the new rakes to come in a couple of months, after which they will be assembled here. MMMOCL, which has been formed purely to operate different metro rail routes, current and future, has people experienced in train and metro operations, and this merger could improve things.”

The official added that the merger was also important, given that for the first time in 10 years, new monorail rakes would start coming in. Sources said that the prototype, which is expected in the next two to three months, would be different—the nose is expected to be flatter, the guard wheels will be more than the existing ones for smoother travel and the internal electronics superior.

The anticipated losses incurred by the monorail are ₹529 crore in 2023-24 from around ₹250 crore in 2022-23. The increase in loss is being attributed to the procurement of new rakes and the cost of building a travelator connecting Mahalaxmi and Jacob’s Circle. The earnings from ticketing are estimated to be a paltry ₹13.6 crore.

MMRDA has also placed orders for 10 rakes. At present, seven of the eight rakes are in operation. The new rakes will help the agency run 250 trips a day against the current 118, ferrying 10,000 to 12,000 passengers per day. The space between two train services, which is around 18 to 20 minutes, is expected to come down to five to seven minutes with the coming of the 10 new rakes. The life cycle of the monorails is around 15 years.

The monorail’s first phase was completed and opened to the public in February 2014. The second phase and subsequently the entire line of 17 stations was thrown open in March 2019.