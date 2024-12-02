MNS Thane-Palghar dist chief resigns from post

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) district chief for Thane-Palghar, Avinash Jadhav, resigned from his post on Sunday taking responsibility for the party’s poor performance in the assembly polls. Later in the evening, he and his supporters allegedly attacked Atish More, brother of MNS assembly poll candidate Sameer More, following a dispute over party funds. Avinash Jadhav (Praful Gangurde /HT Photo)

“I take responsibility for the poor performance of the party in Thane-Palghar districts and resign from my post,” Jadhav stated in his resignation letter sent to party chief Raj Thackeray.

MNS workers and office-bearers in Thane and Palghar, including Sameer More and his supporters, had blamed Jadhav for the party’s poor showing in their area. On Sunday evening, Jadhav visited Boisar with his supporters to discuss the matter. But his discussion with Sameer and Atish More and their supporters soon turned violent, with Jadhav allegedly attacking Atish who was seriously injured. He was subsequently admitted at the Shagun hospital for treatment.

An official from the Boisar police station said the area where the incident occurred comes under Satpati police station and a police team had been dispatched to the spot. “No one from the victim’s family has come forward to register a complaint. We are looking into the matter,” said the official. However, no first information report was registered in connection with the altercation till late at night on Sunday.

Avinash Jadhav could not be reached for a comment despite multiple attempts.