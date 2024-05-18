Modi is on ‘One Nation, One Leader’ mission: INDIA

Mumbai: Leaders of the INDIA bloc on Friday vowed to finish off the Narendra Modi-led regime and save democracy and the future of the common man in the country. Putting up a show of strength and unity at the Bandra Kurla Complex, leaders of the INDIA bloc pledged they would not allow Modi to take India “on the path of Pakistan and Bangladesh”, while Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray said that like Aurangzeb, Modi’s style of politics would be buried in the soil of Maharashtra. Mumbai, India - May 17, 2024: MVA Rally in Mumbai on Friday at BKC where all prominent leaders from various parties were present in Mumbai, India, on Friday, May 17, 2024. (Photo by Satish Bate/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

Nearly all top leaders of the INDIA bloc were in attendance at Friday’s rally, including Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing the rally, all of them criticised Modi failing on the development front and trying to finish the opposition and democracy in the country.

Kejriwal, who received the loudest applause from the audience, alleged that Modi was working on the mission of ‘One Nation, One Leader’ and if Modi he returned to power again, all opposition leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray would be sent to jail. “Like Putin in Russia, Modi is working on the ‘One Nation, One Leader’ mission. He wants to take India on the path of Pakistan and Bangladesh, which have no democracy. He is coward and has no guts to face free and fair elections. So, he jailed opposition leaders, including me, by implicating them in faabricated cases,” said Kejriwal. He said he was jailed by the Modi government as the BJP was incapable of defeating AAP in elections and also because they wanted to shut down schools and hospitals run by the government in Delhi. “Modi put me in jail to end democracy, but I run the Delhi government from jail to uphold democracy,” said Kejriwal.

He reiterated that Modi may retire after attaining the age of 75 years, making Amit Shah the prime minister. “Modi has finished all leaders within the BJP too. If he wins this election, UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath will be his next target – he will be removed from the post of chief minister,” he said.

Sharad Pawar slammed Modi for referring to him as ‘Bhatakti Atma’ and said that he would ensure that Modi did not become prime minister again. “Modi called me Bhatakti Atma. This atma will ensure that he is thrown out of power in this election. This is the first time after the independence when we all are fighting together to save democracy and the future of the common man in the country,” said Pawar.

Uddhav Thackeray expressed confidence that Modi would no longer be prime minister after June 4, the day of results. “Born in Gujarat, Aurangzeb tried to end the Maratha Kingdom for 27 years. But he failed and died in Maharashtra and was buried in this soil. Like that, Modi’s politics will also be buried in Maharashtra in this election,” said Thackeray.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief accused the prime minister of creating a rift between Gujaratis and Marathis. “Modi and Shah looted Maharashtra and shifted investments to Gujarat. Due to that, some arrogant businessmen dared to deny jobs to Marathi people. I warn them that it will not be tolerated. Get out of Maharashtra if you don’t want to give jobs to Marathi people,” said Thackeray.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge urged people to vote to save the Constitution and democracy. “Modi recently invited Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray to join the NDA. Pawar and Thackeray are the leaders who will never surrender to Modi,” said Kharge.