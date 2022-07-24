MoEFCC gives nod to undersea telecom cable connecting Singapore-Mumbai to land at Versova beach
Mumbai The union environment ministry’s expert appraisal committee (EAC) on Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) matters has given its go-ahead for the construction of an 8,100km-long undersea, transnational fibre optic cable system connecting Mumbai to Singapore, via Chennai.
The cable system will terminate in Mumbai at Versova beach, per the minutes of the EAC meeting held on July 7 (minutes of which were accessed by Hindustan Times this week), and will boost telecom connectivity between India and other Asian countries, namely Myanmar, Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore.
The project is officially known as the Myanmar/Malaysia-India-Singapore Transit (MIST) Submarine Cable System and is being executed by the global technology provider NEC Corp. This will be the 17th such optical fibre cable system to land in Mumbai, and is expected to be ready for service sometime in 2023. The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) recommended the project for CRZ clearance to the MoEFCC on June 10 this year. Out of the total 8,100km length of the cable system, about 202.06km are located in the CRZ boundary of Maharashtra.
“Though the project had applied for CRZ clearance as early as March last year, the dissolution of the former MCZMA and a delay in its reconstitution by the Centre delayed this important clearance. This is a project of immense importance to global communications and will have a minimal footprint on Mumbai’s coastal environment,” said a member of the MCZMA, under the conditions of anonymity.
The union environment ministry has cautioned the project proponent -- NTT Communications India Network Services “to not hinder the fishing activity in the area” around Versova Beach. In the same meeting, the cable system’s landing site in Chennai, at Santhome Beach, was also given CRZ clearance. At the time of the project’s announcement in December 2019, NTT had said the total cost of the MIST project was pegged at around USD 400 million, though the cost of building the beach manhole at Versova to house the cable is only around ₹32 crore.
The 17 submarine cable projects mentioned above include six upcoming undersea cables which will connect with Mumbai between 2023 and 2025, including the MIST. Two of them are Reliance Jio Infocomm’s India Asia Xpress (IAX), connecting India to the Maldives, Singapore, Sri Lanka and Thailand, and the India Europe Xpress (IEX) which will connect India to Italy via Saudi Arabia and Greece. Others include the SeaMeWe-6 project, owned by a consortium of telecom providers, which will connect Singapore to France via India, Bangladesh, Maldives, and the multi-stakeholder-owned Africa2 cable, which will connect India with the United Kingdom via several African countries.
-
Trust chairman collected ₹65.70 cr from 350 medical aspirants: ED
Mumbai The Enforcement Directorate has claimed in its charge sheet filed against Mahadev Deshmukh, that the former president of charitable trust Shri Chhatrapati Shivaji Education Society, had collected around ₹65.70 crore from 350 students for admission to MBBS courses conducted by a medical college run by the trust in Satara district when the medical college had no permission to admit students.
-
3 more held for Nuh DSP’s murder; nabbed cleaner is bipolar, say cops
Three men suspected to have accompanied the dumper driver who allegedly ran over and killed Nuh deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Surender Singh were arrested by police from the Tauru area on Saturday. Police have so far arrested six suspects involved in the case, including the driver. They were arrested on Friday night and Saturday evening from different locations in Tauru, police said. Three of them have been taken on a two-day police remand.
-
Transparency in treatment is key for docs to prevent medicolegal cases: Experts
“Knowledge of the various nuances of medicolegal practice is incomplete without understanding how to prevent fallacies in medicolegal cases,” said speakers. Opening remarks were delivered by professor and head of the department of FMT, Dr Richa Choudhary. The guest of honour, DK Thakur, commissioner of police, deliberated on MLC prescriptions for doctors. Hospital administrators, clinicians, nurses, and students in these domains were the principal participants in CME.
-
In a first, Byculla zoo to get underwater crocodile viewing gallery
Mumbai Come October, the Veer Jijamata Bhosale Udyan, commonly called the Byculla zoo, is set to get Asia's first one-of-a-kind underwater viewing gallery for crocodiles and gharials. Currently home to five crocodiles and two gharials, the zoo is capable of housing 20 more of both species. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has planned a few more additions and is set to bring four crocodiles from Solapur zoo and seven gharials from Nandankanan in Odisha.
-
New plan chalked out to decongest Hero Honda Chowk
The district administration and the Gurugram traffic police have prepared a joint traffic plan to decongest and check for traffic violations, such as wrong-side driving, at Hero Honda Chowk, which is one of the busiest and important junctions in the city falling on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics