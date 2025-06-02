Most passengers lack comfort and safety in MSRTC stations: Report

MUMBAI: The women’s wing of Shiv Sena has demanded urgent improvement in the conditions of Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus stations. They conducted a study following a one-month survey of MSRTC stations after a woman was raped earlier this year inside a bus in Swargate MSRTC stand at Pune. Shiv Sena MLC Manisha Kayande on Saturday submitted its report, highlighting critical gaps in basic infrastructure and passenger safety, to transport minister Pratap Sarnaik. MLC Manisha Kayande and Shiv Sena deputy leader Sheetal Mhatre handed over the report to Pratap Sarnaik on Saturday.

The survey, covering 87 bus stations across 20 districts, explores the significant inconveniences women, children, senior citizens, and disabled passengers face at MSRTC bus stations. The Mahila Aghadi conducted surprise inspections at these ST bus stations between February 5 and March 5 to study the conditions of women’s toilets, Hirkani rooms, access to clean drinking water, security arrangements, CCTV coverage, lighting systems, and police patrolling.

The findings say many depots lack clean, secure, and functioning toilets for women passengers and female staff. Existing toilets are often in poor and unusable conditions. It also stated that there is an absence of proper nursing rooms for lactating mothers. Many depots lack adequate restrooms and secure office spaces for women employees, impacting their dignity and working conditions. The report also states that depots lack internal committees to handle complaints of workplace harassment. It also recommends awareness signage as information about regulations related to harassment is not made visible.

According to the study, clean drinking water is not available at many stations. Depots with purifiers are either non-functional or continue to be unhygienic. Several stations lack ramps and railings, making it inaccessible for disabled individuals, it states.

The study slammed MSRTC for its poor lighting that made several bus stands unsafe at night. It recommends a statewide review of lighting infrastructure at bus stations. The study states that despite high footfall at ST stations, there is a shortage of security guards. The absence of good police patrol coupled with inadequate CCTV coverage poses a risk to passenger safety. The Shiv Sena Mahila Aghadi has told Sarnaik to take immediate cognizance of these critical issues.

Dr Manisha Kayande confirmed that a formal letter was also submitted to transport department officials on Saturday seeking immediate improvement in infrastructure and safety standards.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sarnaik said, “We are inviting tenders for new toilets. We will study the report and take appropriate steps.”