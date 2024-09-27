Motorists face delays on NH3 as Samruddhi Mahamarg connection remains unfinished

Mumbai: Travellers to and from Igatpuri will continue to endure the challenging drive along the treacherous National Highway 3 for at least another six weeks, as the road connection between the Hindu Hrudaysamrat Balasaheb Thackeray Maharashtra Samruddhi Mahamarg and the Old Highway remains incomplete. A section of the Samruddhi Mahamarg between Butibori and Wardha. (HT PHOTO) (Hindustan Times)

High-ranking officials within the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) stated, "The spur connecting Samruddhi Expressway and Old Nashik Highway was expected to be ready by this month's end or early October. But there is some delay and will take a few more weeks."

In infrastructure terminology, a spur is a short road that branches from the main arterial road, freeway, highway or expressway, linking it to another road.

Currently, 625 km of the access-controlled expressway between Mumbai and Nagpur is open to motorists. This stretch was inaugurated in three phases, beginning on 11 December 2022 with the 520 km section from Nagpur to Shirdi. The second phase, covering 105 km between Shirdi and Bharvir, opened on 23 May 2023, followed by the extension to Igatpuri on 4 March 2024.

The remaining stretch comprises 76 km from Igatpuri to Amane and an additional 4 km between Amane and Vadape on National Highway 3. It is this 4 km segment that remains incomplete.

An official explained, "There were challenges during land acquisition as the alignment passes through warehouses belonging to pharmaceutical and other companies. While all the acquisition formalities were completed, the companies that had their products stored here took some time to move the inventory. Later, some other demands were made by warehouse owners and operators. This entire process consumed more than expected time."

Furthermore, construction could only proceed during dry spells to allow the cement-concrete mixture to cure properly.

Once this 4 km stretch is completed, motorists will be able to travel on one of the carriageways of the expressway, as one of the bridges near Kasara Ghat remains unfinished.