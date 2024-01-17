close_game
News / Cities / Mumbai News

MoUs worth 70,000 crore signed on day 1 at Davos

ByHT Correspondent
Jan 17, 2024 06:50 AM IST

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government signed three MoUs worth 70,000 crore on Tuesday, the first day of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to Davos in Switzerland. They included an MoU with the Jindal group for a 41,000 crore electronic system project, which will provide employment to 5,000 people; an MoU with the US-based Inox air production for a green hydrogen project worth 25,000 crore; and a 4,000 crore MoU between the state-owned Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Limited and Prediction, an American company, to set up an artificial intelligence (AI) hub. Industries minister Uday Samant was present during the MoU signing function.

HT Image
HT Image

