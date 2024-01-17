MoUs worth 70,000 crore signed on day 1 at Davos

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government signed three MoUs worth ₹70,000 crore on Tuesday, the first day of chief minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to Davos in Switzerland. They included an MoU with the Jindal group for a ₹41,000 crore electronic system project, which will provide employment to 5,000 people; an MoU with the US-based Inox air production for a green hydrogen project worth ₹25,000 crore; and a ₹4,000 crore MoU between the state-owned Mahatma Phule Renewable Energy & Infrastructure Technology Limited and Prediction, an American company, to set up an artificial intelligence (AI) hub. Industries minister Uday Samant was present during the MoU signing function.

