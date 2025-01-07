Mumbai: Persistent complaints from Shivaji Park residents in Dadar about dust pollution caused by red soil at the park have prompted the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) to demand immediate action from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). MPCB directs BMC to take action on the red soil in Shivaji Park

The red soil was spread across the ground in 2021 as part of a beautification project by BMC. The initiative aimed to level the ground, enhance greening, and improve rainwater harvesting. However, the project stalled, leaving the loose soil exposed, leading to a surge in dust pollution that residents claim has caused serious health issues, particularly for children and professional athletes who train there.

On Monday, MPCB chairman Siddhesh Kadam, along with senior officials, visited Shivaji Park to inspect the site. Following the visit, Kadam directed the civic body to devise a time-bound action plan within 15 days. “If the BMC fails to comply, we will initiate legal proceedings under section 5 (power to give directions) of the Environment Protection Act,” said Kadam.

Residents have raised concerns about the unsuitability of the soil for activities in the park. “The dust is a significant health hazard for children and athletes, and the loose soil further contributes to air pollution,” said Prakash Belawade, a resident of Shivaji Park.

MPCB has received several potential solutions, including removing the red soil, installing sprinklers, or adding stabilising agents to make the soil more suitable for park use. “We are evaluating all possible solutions and will decide on the best course of action,” Kadam added.

The residents now await the BMC’s response, hoping for effective measures to restore the park to safe and usable conditions.