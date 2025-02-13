MPCB mandates sensor-based AQI monitors for all construction sites

MUMBAI: The Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has asked all municipal corporations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) to ensure that sensor-based air pollution monitors are installed at all public and private construction sites, and to act immediately on observing pollution levels exceeding permissible limits. MPCB has also said that the monitoring data will be made available for inspection to BMC authorities whenever demanded Monitors must be installed at all public and private construction sites, said MPCB. (Hindustan Times)

Air pollution from the redevelopment of buildings, infra projects and new building projects are the main cause of pollution in MMR. The state had formed a committee under Mumbai municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani to monitor air pollution in Mumbai and MMR. The BMC came out with stringent guidelines but they are not being enforced properly.

On February 7, MPCB member secretary Avinash Dhakne wrote to the municipal commissioners of Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan Dombivali, Panvel, Mira-Bhayander, Bhiwandi Nizampur, Ulhasnagar and Vasai-Virar, and gave them directions under the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986 to mitigate air pollution from Construction & Demolition (C&D) activities. Corporations were directed to ensure compliance.

Dhakne also referred to the Bombay high court order dated January 9, 2025, mandating the installation of pollution indicators on all construction sites where construction is in progress. The order had further directed that all the devices / monitors be centrally connected, and an appropriate surveillance of the pollution generated by construction sites be rigorously observed.

“The court has said that if such devices are not installed on construction sites, the same has to be done within one month, and action has to be taken against non-complying units, including closing such sites till compliance is achieved,” Dhakne’s letter stated. “Since there are no standard guidelines for pollution indicator devices from the Central Pollution Control Board, the Bureau of Indian Standards norms will be followed for the installation of pollution indicators.”

Senior pulmonologist Dr Jalil Parkar pointed out that builders were flouting all norms and protocols by the government and the BMC. “I have complained about cases in Bandra,” he said. “These pollutants enter the lungs and cause fibrosis. Asthma patients can have severe attacks because of all this and have to be put on steroids. Air pollution at construction sites must be controlled with an iron hand.”

Dominic Romell, president of CREDAI MCHI, the association of real estate developers, said, “Why should this rule be applied only to builders? It should also be for industries creating pollution. The BMC is constructing roads and bridges and they create much more pollution. Sensors must be installed there too.” Romell claimed that construction was the “least pollution-creating industry”.

While Bhushan Gagrani said that they had asked MPCB to give advice on the quality of sensors before directions to install them were issued, environmentalist Hema Ramani said these were not foolproof methods.