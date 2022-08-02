MSHRC seeks explanation from BMC over unauthorised structures on Sion-Panvel e-way
Mumbai: The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) has asked the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) commissioner to explain how unauthorised constructions came up on the newly constructed Chembur Sion Panvel road after the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) handed over the road to the civic body on completion of the work.
The commission has taken suo motu cognisance of news reports highlighting that unauthorised structures were removed at the time of constructing the road but it had come up again after the road was ready.
After the commission asked MMRDA to explain the unauthorised constructions, it informed MSHRC that there were no unauthorised structures when they handed over the road to BMC.
The bench of Justice (retired) K K Tated, chairperson, and member M A Sayeed had initiated a suo motu petition based on a March 2022 news report, which stated that around 200 illegal commercial units were operating towards the CSMT end of the Chembur Sion Panel road till the Freeway on Dinquarry road, causing a huge problem for vehicular traffic. The report added that people had simply put up tin sheds on the edge of the newly constructed road soon after it was opened for vehicles.
During the hearing on July 25, the bench was informed by advocate Kavita Solunke for MMRDA that an affidavit had been filed by Abbasaheb Nagarjoge, chief engineer, MMRDA regarding the unauthorised structures.
The affidavit stated that in 2015 when the development authority started the project it had demolished all the illegal hutments and no unauthorised structure had come up till the construction work was completed. The affidavit further stated that the 200 illegal structures mentioned in the news report had come up after the road was handed over to the BMC and hence the authority could not be held responsible for the same.
On its part, the BMC, through advocate Rajshri Valvi, filed an additional report through the assistant commissioner M/E ward, stating that it had detected 149 unauthorised structures and eviction and demolition procedures had been initiated against some of the structures.
The commission also expressed its displeasure at the failure of the civic authorities to provide details of the existing structures and measures to curb the proliferation of unauthorised structures by appointing Beat Marshalls.
In light of this, the commission asked the BMC Commissioner to file an affidavit explaining how such structures came up and also directed the BMC counsel to personally meet the commissioner and brief him about the queries raised by the commission so that a proper affidavit was filed. The commission directed the affidavit to be filed within two weeks and posted the hearing to August 18.
Plan to open Delhi University programmes for students of other varsities in works
The Delhi University is planning to introduce a scheme by which students from other universities or educational institutions and individuals will be able to study various courses offered by the varsity from next year and earn a certificate. Candidates will be able to study with regular students enrolled in a particular ,programme. The number of available seats in a course will be a maximum of 10% of the total strength of the class.
BMC to restore freshwater lakes in Kurla, Kandivali under pilot project
Mumbai: By early 2024, two freshwater bodies in the city, namely Shital Talav in Kurla, L Ward and Shri Dingeshwar Talav in Kandivali west's Charkop area, under R South Ward, will have received an ecological and aesthetic makeover as part of a pilot project by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. If successful, officials said this same model will be applied to as many of Mumbai's 70 odd freshwater lakes (within BMC limits) as possible.
BMC to cancel licenses of Bandra shop owners aiding illegal hawkers
Mumbai: Cracking down on illegal hawkers, BMC H (west) ward in Bandra has said that it will cancel licences of shop owners on Hill Road who encourage hawkers by renting their shops. The decision was taken after MLA Ashish Shelar Tuesday met assistant commissioner, Vinayak Vispute, H (west) ward, along with Manjunath Singe, DCP Zone IX and various resident groups from Bandra, Khar and Santacruz belt.
U.P. CM, other BJP leaders, bureaucrats put Tricolour as DP on social media
Taking a cue from top Bharatiya Janata Party leaders in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, including chief minister Yogi Adityanath, changed their display pictures (DPs) to the Tricolour on social media, on Tuesday, and appealed to people to do similarly. The decision to change their profile pictures on social media with the “Tiranga” (Tricolour), came ahead of the 75th Independence Day celebrations on August 15.
Justice may be delayed, but it surely comes: Swapna Patkar
“I was attacked thrice, first in May 2013, when I had registered a case against unknown persons at Mahim police station. The second FIR was filed in June 2013 at Vakola police station after an attack on me and the third was registered in 2018 at Vakola police station after which a man was arrested for stalking me,” Patkar, who has lodged several complaints since 2013 against unknown people for stalking and harassment said. Patkar said that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut arrest by the ED cannot be called justice.
