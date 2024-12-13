MUMBAI: In a first, the University of Mumbai (MU) has issued a notice to a student organisation for staging a protest on its campus. The notice, addressed to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), pertains to protests held on December 9 and 10 at MU’s Kalina campus without prior approval from university authorities, violating a September circular that bans unauthorised gatherings on campus. MU issues notice to ABVP over campus protest

The protests, which snowballed over the next three days, were called off at 9 pm on Thursday after the activists were assured of a meeting with the vice-chancellor the next day. Just a couple of hours before this, Prashant Mali, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Minister of ABVP, had addressed the media, criticising the notice and subsequent handling of the protest, saying that the university administration was trying to suppress the voice of students by issuing unconstitutional notices and “playing a dictatorial role, ignoring the welfare of students”.

The protests were organised by ABVP to address several student grievances, including the poor condition of campus roads which hinder the movement of visually impaired students. On December 10, the university issued a formal notice to ABVP’s secretary, warning of legal action if the protest was not called off. However, ABVP rejected the notice, stating that its members were advocating students’ rights and had no intention of stopping their protest.

ABVP’s protest intensified on December 11 when activists, frustrated by alleged administrative inaction, pasted their demands on the university gate after the vice-chancellor refused to meet them. Accusing the administration of avoiding accountability, the activists staged a day-long ‘Jagran Gondal’ agitation, symbolising their determination to awaken the university leadership to student concerns. The protest has now been called off, pending the meeting with the vice-chancellor.