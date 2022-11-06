MU lost 30 lakh rent in 3 months: RTI

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) – which had leased five acres of land in its Kalina campus to a filmmaking company, M/s Siddesh Enterprises – had lost ₹30 lakh in the last three months, according to a Right to Information (RTI).

In 2021, the university rented out the land for eight months for ₹75 lakh. The RTI states that the company has not paid the rent for the last three months.

It also revealed that a committee appointed by the MU officials had recommended a rent which was 48.38% ( ₹155 lakh) more than what MU had agreed on.

“It is clear that the then Vice-Chancellor of MU gave a heavy discount while renting it out to the film-making company. It disregarded the recommendation of its in-house committee,” said Nikhil Kamble, chairman, RTI Department.

He said apart from not considering the recommendation given by the committee on the rent, the then MU vice-chancellor (VC) and registrar also floated other sections of the Maharashtra Public University Act, 2016.

“MU did not appoint any valuer as per section 3(5) of the MPU Act. It also did not seek prior approval from the state government as per Section 8 subsection (e) and Section 31(l) of the MPU Act,” said Kamble.

He added that MU also did not enter into any legal lease agreement with the company.

“I fail to answer why the registrar did not sign the document of terms and conditions submitted by M/s Siddhesh Enterprises before taking possession of land,” said Kamble.

He has written to the chancellor and if he does not take any cognizance of the complaint, Kamble will file a petition in the Bombay high court for an appropriate writ or order.

When HT contacted MU, it accepted that they have not received rent for the last three months from M/s Siddesh Enterprises. “We have sent them three reminders but have not received any response,” said the MU official. He said that they will look for further action if the company does not pay the rent at the earliest.

Speaking to HT, Kapil Gupta of Siddhesh Enterprises said they paid GST of ₹6.30 lakh for the first four months but the MU paid to the government only ₹63,000 in tenure.

“Because of this, our company’s GST assessment got completely disturbed and we got huge penalties,” he said.

However, the MU official denied the same.