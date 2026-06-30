MUMBAI: A day after 39-year-old Fayyaz Premji allegedly told police he wanted to “take revenge on the world” after his wife separated from him two years ago and he came to believe the world had conspired against him, investigators on Monday said they had uncovered another possible motive behind the alleged mass poisoning attempt, a long-standing grudge against his own community. Muharram poisoning attempt: Fayyaz Premji nursed grudge against Shia community after clashes with jamaat leaders, say cops

According to the Byculla police, Premji had unsuccessfully contested elections to the Khoja Shia Isna Ashari Jamaat and had since nurtured resentment against community leaders. Investigators said he believed the community had wronged his grandfather and later victimised him as well. Police claimed he frequently clashed with Jamaat leaders and allegedly wanted to target them. Meanwhile, the Khoja Shia Isna Ashari Jamaat, Pune, has debarred Premji from the community, describing his actions as anti-social and inhumane.

When Premji was produced before the Mazgaon Metropolitan Court on Monday, the court remanded him to police custody till July 4.

Premji was arrested in the early hours of Saturday for allegedly distributing capsules laced with the rodenticide Zinc Phosphide during the Muharram procession in Byculla on Friday night.

Seeking extended custody, the Byculla police told the court that they had recovered 14,900 capsules filled with Zinc Phosphide from Premji and that crucial parts of the investigation were still underway.

“We are interrogating him to ascertain where he procured the Zinc Phosphide. He purchased the rodenticide online and teams have been sent outside Maharashtra to identify the seller. We are yet to recover all the empty capsules that he had ordered online,” a police officer told the Mazgaon Metropolitan Court.

Police also informed the court that Premji had travelled to Iran and Iraq and needed to be questioned about his visits abroad.

“We want to ascertain whether there is any terror angle, especially since the accused has travelled overseas. At least seven days’ police custody is required for detailed interrogation,” the investigating officer submitted before the court. After hearing the submissions, the court remanded Premji to police custody till July 4.

During the investigation, police found that Premji had been living separately from his wife and had left several jobs in Iran and Iraq.

“Similarly, he had lost elections to the Jamaat and had disputes with community leaders. On several occasions, he tried to defame and harass the trustees. There have also been instances of physical confrontation between him and members of the community,” the police officer said.

Investigators further claimed that Premji had made highly objectionable remarks against the Shia faith and members of the community. According to police, he had publicly declared on social media that he had renounced the Shia faith, the second-largest branch of Islam. They alleged that he projected himself as a reformist and frequently criticised Shia Islam in online interviews and podcasts.

“He was upset with the community and had previously distributed pamphlets during Muharram processions criticising it. This time, when nobody joined him despite all his efforts to trouble the community, he allegedly filled the capsules with Zinc Phosphide,” the police officer said.

Police further claimed that Premji was fully aware of the nature of the poison, the quantity involved and its likely effects. Investigators, however, said his interrogation suggested that while he wanted to cause widespread harm and panic, he claimed he did not intend to kill anyone.

Meanwhile, the Khoja Shia Isna Ashari Jamaat, Pune, said a meeting was held at Bait ul Qaem, following which Premji was formally debarred from the community.