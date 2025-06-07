Mukesh Ambani donates 151 crore to alma mater ICT

MUMBAI: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani on Friday announced an unconditional grant of ₹151 crore to his alma mater, the Institute of Chemical Technology (ICT, formerly UDCT), Mumbai. The donation was made in honour of Prof M M Sharma, on the occasion of the release of his biography Divine Scientist, published in both Marathi and English. Mumbai, May 1 (ANI): Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani addresses the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES) 2025, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai on Thursday. (ANI Photo) (Video Grab)

Ambani shared personal memories of Prof Sharma, recalling how the first lecture he attended by him shaped his path. “Like my father Dhirubhai Ambani, he had a burning desire to change Indian industry from scarcity to global leadership,” said Ambani. “These two bold visionaries believed that science and technology, in alliance with private entrepreneurship, would open the floodgates of prosperity.”

Crediting the rise of the Indian chemical industry to Prof Sharma’s efforts, Ambani called him a “Rashtra Guru” and “a Guru of Bharat.” Ambani said the ₹151 crore unconditional donation was his guru dakshina made as per Prof Sharma’s instruction. “When he tells us something, we just listen. We don’t think,” Ambani said.

The event was held at ICT’s Pidilite Hall and presided over by senior nuclear scientist Anil Kakodkar. Several eminent scientists, including Raghunath Mashelkar, J B Joshi, Aniruddha Pandit, and G D Yadav, paid tribute to Prof Sharma’s legacy in education and science.

Divine Scientist was written in Marathi by Anita Patil and translated into English by Sonia Khare.

Prof Sharma, who joined UDCT as a professor at 27, has dedicated over six decades to teaching and research. His former students, many of whom went on to become pioneers in Indian science, recalled his influence and humility.