Mukesh Ambani meets CM Shinde at his official residence

Mumbai Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani met chief minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister, late Saturday night. He was accompanied by his son Anant in the meeting which lasted for over an hour, it is said.

Ambani reached Varsha after 11pm and left the venue after over an hour, it is said. The details of the meeting are still not known. Officials from the chief minister’s office said that it was not a scheduled meeting. “It was not a part of the CM’s schedule on Saturday,” said a senior official, wishing not to be named.

This is the second time in a month that the chief minister met Ambani. Previously, he visited Ambani’s Mumbai residence — Antilia — on the occasion of Ganesh festival along with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 1.

Curiously, billionaire Gautan Adani met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his Matoshree residence on September 21. The meeting took place on the day when the state cabinet cleared the proposal to float fresh tenders for the Dharavi redevelopment project.

The erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government held several meetings to bring the project on track.