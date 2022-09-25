Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mukesh Ambani meets CM Shinde at his official residence

Mukesh Ambani meets CM Shinde at his official residence

mumbai news
Updated on Sep 25, 2022 09:59 PM IST

Mumbai Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani met chief minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister, late Saturday night

The details of the meeting between Mukesh Ambani and CM Shinde are still not known (ANI)
The details of the meeting between Mukesh Ambani and CM Shinde are still not known (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai Business tycoon Mukesh Ambani met chief minister Eknath Shinde at Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister, late Saturday night. He was accompanied by his son Anant in the meeting which lasted for over an hour, it is said.

Ambani reached Varsha after 11pm and left the venue after over an hour, it is said. The details of the meeting are still not known. Officials from the chief minister’s office said that it was not a scheduled meeting. “It was not a part of the CM’s schedule on Saturday,” said a senior official, wishing not to be named.

This is the second time in a month that the chief minister met Ambani. Previously, he visited Ambani’s Mumbai residence — Antilia — on the occasion of Ganesh festival along with deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on September 1.

Curiously, billionaire Gautan Adani met Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray at his Matoshree residence on September 21. The meeting took place on the day when the state cabinet cleared the proposal to float fresh tenders for the Dharavi redevelopment project.

The erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government held several meetings to bring the project on track.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 25, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out