Mumbai: 1st rake for Metro-2A arrives; CM to unveil it on Friday
The first Metro rake (train) for line 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) reached Mumbai on Thursday morning. The rake will be unveiled in the city by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday at the Charkop depot, officials said.
The first indigenously manufactured rake in the country, the train was dispatched from the Bharat Earth Movers Limited manufacturing unit on January 24.
Also read | Mumbai Metro-5 corridor to be complete by December 2024: MMRDA
According to officials, the trial runs for Metro-2A and 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) will begin in March and operations are expected to start from May. Mumbai has only one Metro line -- an 11.5km Metro-1 connecting the suburbs of Andheri, Ghatkopar and Versova.
The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has prepared a road map for establishing 337 kms of Metro lines in the metropolitan region by 2026.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
At 15.2°C, Mumbai records lowest temperature of the year
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BMC budget 2021: New taxes unlikely but property tax to be revised later
- Important departments such as health, education, and infrastructure will not see a cut in the budgetary allocation this year, said a civic official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 1st rake for Metro-2A arrives; CM to unveil it on Friday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Metro: Fadnavis, Congress leaders engage in war of words over ‘delay’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tractor rally violence: Centre provoked farmers, says Shiv Sena's Saamana
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fire breaks out at godown in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi, no casualties reported
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Conspiracy to kill slain Matka king’s widow: Arrested accused turns approver
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai colleges gear up for reopening, await clarity from govt
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NIA supports plan to shift P Varavara Rao to Mumbai’s Sir JJ Hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mission Vidarbha: Uddhav Thackeray looks to increase Sena’s base
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai Police bust fake currency racket, 4 held with ₹35.54 lakh in counterfeit notes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai civic body spent only 48% of allocated budget on development work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Declare disputed border areas of Karnataka as UT, says Maharashtra CM
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra leaders take potshots at Centre; launch scheme for farmers
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Padma awards row: MVA unhappy with less awards to Maharashtra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox