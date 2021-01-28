Mumbai: 1st rake for Metro-2A arrives; CM to unveil it on Friday

The first Metro rake (train) for line 2A (Dahisar-DN Nagar) reached Mumbai on Thursday morning. The rake will be unveiled in the city by Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday at the Charkop depot, officials said.

The first indigenously manufactured rake in the country, the train was dispatched from the Bharat Earth Movers Limited manufacturing unit on January 24.

According to officials, the trial runs for Metro-2A and 7 (Dahisar E-Andheri E) will begin in March and operations are expected to start from May. Mumbai has only one Metro line -- an 11.5km Metro-1 connecting the suburbs of Andheri, Ghatkopar and Versova.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has prepared a road map for establishing 337 kms of Metro lines in the metropolitan region by 2026.