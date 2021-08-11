Mumbai: 2 arrested with drugs worth 18 crore

Mumbai zonal officers of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) have arrested a 25-year-old Tanzanian national at Mumbai airport for allegedly smuggling cocaine by concealing the contraband in her body. A total 810 gram of Cocaine, stuffed in 66 capsules, worth ₹8 crore, has been seized.

The accused, Kitewana Wardah Ramadhani, who travelled from Dar-e-Salam to Mumbai by an Ethiopian Airways flight, was apprehended based on an input. Doctors noticed some foreign objects in her stomach during her X-ray screening.

In another case, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested a Mozambique national allegedly carrying 70 capsules containing cocaine worth ₹10 crore inside his abdomen. Fumo Emanuel Zedequias was held at the city airport on August 8. During interrogation, he conceded that he was carrying drugs in his abdomen. He later started feeling uncomfortable and requested medical help.

“He was taken to JJ Hospital where under the care of a doctors he has discharged a total of 70 capsules containing 1.029 kg cocaine. He is still under medical observation, said NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede.