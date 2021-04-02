Mumbai airport reduces price of RT-PCR Covid-19 tests to 600

Amid a continuous surge in Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, the passengers arriving at the Mumbai airport will now have to pay just ₹600 for the RT-PCR test as against the earlier rate of ₹850.

The new rate was introduced from April 1, in line with the latest directive by the state government, said Mumbai International Airport Pvt Ltd (MIAL).

Follow latest updates on Covid-19 here

"The CSMIA introduced the RT-PCR test counters at the terminal on September 06, 2020 and undertook over 3 lakh tests till date at the airport. In its efforts to cater to the convenience and safety of its passengers, CSMIA was the first Indian airport to launch a unique molecular testing technique developed by Abbott ID Now™' that produces results in 13 minutes," the MIAL said.

In line with government norms, the regular test that provides results within 8 hours can now be availed by passengers at a minimal cost of ₹600, while the express test which delivers results in 13 minutes is available at ₹4500, the airport said.

The MIAL spokesperson said all other international arriving passengers will have to provide proof of a negative report of a test undertaken 72 hours prior to the arrival.

"Alternatively they can opt to undergo the molecular test on arrival at the airport, wherein post submitting the test sample they can proceed with their journey and receive their reports in 8 hours," the spokesperson said.

The official further informed that domestic passengers arriving at CSMIA from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Gujarat and Kerala can opt to provide a negative test report taken 72 hours prior to travel or undergo the RT-PCR test on arrival at the airport. In lieu of the travel restrictions, passengers can also opt to undertake the test at CSMIA before their departure or at their destination airport.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra reported 47,827 new Covid-19 cases and 202 deaths today. The total cases in the state reached 29,04,076 including 3,98,832 active infections and 55,379 deaths.