Mumbai: Another FIR filed against car designer Dilip Chhabria
The economic offences wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police registered yet another first information report (FIR) against car designer Dilip Chhabria for allegedly cheating a Chennai-based businessman to the tune of over ₹22 crore.
Chhabria has already been arrested by the criminal intelligence unit (CIU) of Mumbai Police’s crime branch in connection with the alleged car finance racket in December 2020.
The fresh FIR is based on a complaint lodged by automobile spare parts supplier. “The businessman has alleged that he had supplied spare parts to Chhabria between 2016 and 2018, but Chhabria, with an intention of cheating him, did not make payment of ₹18 crore (towards the spare parts),” said an EOW officer requesting anonymity.
Chhabria had allegedly also taken a big sum of money as loan. With interest, the loan amount has now gone up to ₹4.12 crore, which Chhabria owes to the complainant,” the officer added.
The police booked Chhabria and his partners in the company for criminal conspiracy and cheating.
Chhabria, known for giving futuristic makeovers to cars, was arrested by CIU on December 29 in connection with a car financing and dual registration racket.
Later, actor and comedian Kapil Sharma registered a complaint with Versova police alleging that Chhabria had taken ₹5.7 crore from him for designing a vanity van but did not deliver it. Sharma approached CIU on January 7 and said in his statement that he had asked Chhabria to design a vanity van in 2017 and paid him ₹5.3 crore between May 2017 and 2018. In July 2018, Chhabria allegedly demanded ₹40 lakh more as GST, which Sharma paid but Chhabria did not deliver the van.
Chhabria is presently in judicial custody in the car finance racket case.
