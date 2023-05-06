Revamping railway stations not enough, clear mess outside, CR tells civic authorities

Mumbai: In order to improve the overall experience of passengers at the railway stations across the city, the Central Railway (CR) officials have “earnestly requested” the municipal corporations in Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan to clear the mess outside railway stations. “Simply revamping railway stations will not work if the chaos outside is not addressed,” CR told the civic bodies.

This discussion was followed by a letter which was sent to the respective civic authorities while explaining to them the various works being undertaken under the Amrit Bharat Station (ABS) scheme.

Under the ABS scheme, CR will undertake a makeover of 15 stations on the main and harbour lines such as Byculla, Matunga, Diva, Mumbra and Titwala, to make them aesthetically appealing, user-friendly and provide amenities that will contribute to long-term convenience of passengers.

“People’s experience will improve holistically only if the situation outside the railway stations is equally pleasing. If the condition outside the rail premises is unsuitable, then irrespective of how well the stations are improved, it is of little use. Civic bodies need to address multiple issues from encroachment by hawkers, garbage strewn around on the road and footpath to auto rickshaws and taxis blocking the entry/exit points,” said a CR official.

Sources said they have written a letter to the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai, Thane Municipal Corporation and Kalyan-Dombivali Municipal Corporation under whom the areas outside the railway station premises have been identified under ABS scheme.

“Improvement at stations and railway premises will be visible and effective only when the station-approaches roads, the surrounding area of railway stations are made free from encroachments and garbage. Hence it is earnestly requested to undertake necessary improvement works with respect to these aspects at stations under your jurisdiction,” read the letter by CR.

“We have also written this letter to public representatives so that there is enough pressure built on them and improvement works are constantly monitored,” said another CR official.

Explaining possible works under this scheme, the letter further mentions improvement of traffic circulation and beautification of circulating areas, entrance porches, high-level platforms and cover-over platforms, and improvement to façade, elevation, interiors, waiting halls and toilets. Good quality durable furniture will also be provided apart from constructing 12 mts wide central foot-over-bridge along with ramps wherever feasible.

The scheme includes the development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach. Currently, CR authorities have floated tenders for carrying out various works under the scheme. The works are in various stages right from the preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve amenities at the stations like station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness and free Wi-Fi.

There will be kiosks for local products through schemes like ‘One Station One Product’, better passenger information systems, vertical gardens, improved passenger amenities, executive lounges, nominated spaces for business meetings, landscaping, etc. keeping in view the necessity at each station. The funds will be at par with the requirement of the new stations identified.

The scheme also envisions improvement of the building, integrating the station with both its sides (east and west), multimodal integration, amenities for people with disabilities, sustainable and environment-friendly solutions, provision of ballastless tracks, and ‘roof plazas’.