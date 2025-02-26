MUMBAI: Mumbai City district will soon get a new collector as the present collector, Sanjay Yadav, has been transferred to Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan as project director. However, the government is yet to appoint Yadav’s successor. Mumbai City collector, Sanjay Yadav, transferred

Four other IAS officers whose names feature in the transfer list are:

Rajendra Nimbalkar, managing director, MSSIDC, Mumbai, has been posted as managing director, SARATHI.

Rajendra Bharud, commissioner, TRTI, Pune, has been posted as project director, RUSA, Higher and Technical Education Department, Mumbai.

Deepak Kumar Meena, additional tribal commissioner, Thane, has been posted as joint commissioner, State Tax, Mumbai.

Mahesh Awhad, managing director, Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation, Mumbai, has been posted as chief executive officer, Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority, Mumbai.