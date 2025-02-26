Menu Explore
Mumbai City collector, Sanjay Yadav, transferred

ByYogesh Naik
Feb 26, 2025 09:26 AM IST

MUMBAI: Sanjay Yadav, Mumbai City collector, transfers to Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan; successor pending. Four other IAS officers also reassigned.

MUMBAI: Mumbai City district will soon get a new collector as the present collector, Sanjay Yadav, has been transferred to Samagra Shiksha Abhiyaan as project director. However, the government is yet to appoint Yadav’s successor.

Four other IAS officers whose names feature in the transfer list are:

Rajendra Nimbalkar, managing director, MSSIDC, Mumbai, has been posted as managing director, SARATHI.

Rajendra Bharud, commissioner, TRTI, Pune, has been posted as project director, RUSA, Higher and Technical Education Department, Mumbai.

Deepak Kumar Meena, additional tribal commissioner, Thane, has been posted as joint commissioner, State Tax, Mumbai.

Mahesh Awhad, managing director, Haffkine Bio-Pharma Corporation, Mumbai, has been posted as chief executive officer, Maharashtra Medical Goods Procurement Authority, Mumbai.

