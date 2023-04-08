NMMC wants citizens to conserve water as Morbe dam levels dip

The civic administration has taken up water conservation very strictly. Corporation has deputed officials to look into all forms of water wastage happening across the eight wards of the city. As a result in matter of 15 days, a total of 971 residents were penalised on various counts of water wastage. Ahead of the uncertainty with regard to rainfall as well as the limited quantity of water in Morbe dam, administration has commenced its awareness drive asking residents to use water sparingly also plug in all means of water spillage and waste. HT Image

“ Societies, commercial units and even individual indulging in excessive use of water are being penalised. We have officials making rounds of the area and observing wether there are overhead tanks spilling water, individuals found cleaning their cars using water hose line is also being monitored. In wake of delayed or insufficient rainfall and so that there are no early water cuts implemented, it is necessary to implement stringent water conservation process,” said the city engineer Sanjay Desai.

By the end of this week, the water department has scheduled a meeting to take stock about the water supply system in the city. Early prediction by the state environment department of insufficient rainfall is the reason for the administration contemplating to take precautionary measures.

“by the end of this week a decision is likely to be made on how go to about with the water supply system. Presently there is adequate water storage at Morbe but precautionary measures might have to be initiated in event of the city not receiving adequate water fall or if monsoons get delayed but this is not decided,” said a senior official from engineering department.

Drinking water is sourced from Morbe Dam, and the city receives 422 million litres per day (MLD) of water from the corporation-owned dam. The water department estimates that Morbe dam has water storage which can last up to 133 days for the city’s needs.

The total gross storage of the dam is 190 million cubic metres (MCM) when the water level is at 100%, but as on April 2, the gross storage in the dam has reduced to 89 MCM or approximately 46% of its capacity. “The actual usable water level will be slightly different as there are a lot of factors like evaporation, carry over storage which are also to be factored in,” said the official.

The municipal secretary had earlier convened a meeting to determine the measures to be implemented across the state to address water supply in event of less rainfall. “The corporation is awaiting the guidelines based on which our further course of action will be formulated for the city. Meanwhile, we will undertake awareness programmes about conserving water usage,” said the additional city engineer (water) Manoj Patil

Even before the administration takes a final call on the water cut, residents have been consistently voicing about acute shortage in areas like Ghansoli, Koparkhairne. Social media has been abuzz with complaints made about various nodes not receiving adequate water supply. Residents have been repeatedly asking officials to address the acute shortage of water faced in the entire node.

“Earlier we used to get nearly 80,000 litres of water utilized by 104 flats of our society, but now the supply has been halved. We are forced to fulfill water requirements through tankers. We fail to understand the reason for the scarcity as officials continue to make claims about having adequate water,” said Dayanand Kotian, a resident of sector 8 Ghanosli.

Box

Morbe Dam levels

Dam level - 88 mtr

Present water level - 76.01 Mtr.

Evaporation loss - 10. 68 MCM

Usable storage of water - 59.823 MCM

Average consumption per day - 0.45 MCM

Existing water stock can last till – August 13