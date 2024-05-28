Mumbai Coastal Road tunnels are already leaking two weeks before monsoon

Mumbai: The monsoon is still a couple of weeks away, but the Mumbai Coastal Road’s tunnels are already leaking. Water leakage was reported inside the newly constructed tunnel of the Mumbai coastal road on Monday. (Bhushan Koyande/HT Photo)

On Monday evening, water could be seen dripping from the roof of the tunnels, while the walls had many dark spots where paint had chipped off due to the dampness. Drip lines had formed from the dark spots till the floor, while the periphery of the holes were visibly damp. Water had pooled on the coastal road towards the Marine Drive-end of the tunnel, around 100 metres from its exit.

The leaks have been going on since Sunday morning, revealed chief engineer of the coastal road project, Girish Nikam. “There is a dampness in the wall that has been coming through the construction joints. We do not know exactly why this is happening as we are yet to check as traffic is on till 11 pm. We will be doing some grouting to arrest the leak.”

Nikam said these little leaks were expected due to the presence of the joints connecting the tunnel, but the exact reason would have to be figured. After the leak first appeared on Sunday morning, efforts have been on to stop it. However, the leaks increased on Monday.

An official involved in the construction of the tunnel said that it was made waterproof using grouting, adding that some more grouting may be required, but he reserved further judgement till the leaks were inspected.

Previously, tidal waters entered the Haji Ali Coastal Road’s pedestrian underpass during high tide on April 10, to which the BMC said it would be devising some ways to ensure water didn’t collect in it. Works for a hump at the mouth of the pedestrian underpass and a 1,200 mm pipe hump pipe parallel to the pathway from the promenade towards the seaside were on.