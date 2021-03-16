Mumbai college under scanner for holding farewell party
Even as schools and colleges in the city remain shut due to Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown, a junior college in Kandivli has come under the education department’s scanner after it organised a farewell party for Class 12 students recently.
According to parents, Dr Jiten Mody Junior College in Kandivli (West) organised a farewell event for Class 12 students and called students and teachers for the same on March 13.
“The school is risking the lives of hundreds of students and teachers by organising such an event. At the events, no social distancing was followed and hardly anyone wore a mask even,” said a parent on the condition of anonymity. Parents said Kapol Vidyanidhi High School, a school under the same management, had also organised a farewell party for Class 10 students in February and had called 350 students each in two batches.
School principal Reshma Hegde did not respond to repeated calls. RS Naikwadi, education inspector of West region said the department will issue a show-cause notice to the junior college. “We have received a complaint and have thus asked the junior college to furnish information on the event and how it was held despite strict guidelines against large gatherings and opening of schools for students,” he added.
Earlier this year, parents of the students had complained about the school conducting offline prelims for Class 10 and 12 students. “We will look into the issue and take appropriate action,” said Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of Mumbai region.
