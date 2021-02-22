Mumbai: Commuters may have to pay higher auto, taxi fares
Commuters in Mumbai will now have to pay higher fare for auto-rickshaws and taxis. There has been an increase of ₹3 in both auto-rickshaw and taxi fares, according to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Transport Authority (MMRTA) on Monday.
The minimum fare for an auto-rickshaw journey has increased from ₹18 to ₹21 while the minimum fare for a taxi ride has increased from ₹22 to ₹25.
The approval for the increase in minimum base fare was given by MMRTA in its meeting on Monday.
The date of implementation of the increased fare has not yet been announced.
Officials from the transport department, including the transport commissioner Avinash Dhakne, refused to confirm, deny or comment on the increase in fare as transport minister Anil Parab is expected to make an official announcement.
“The minimum fare of auto-rickshaws and taxis in the city has increased. It was an old proposal that has got approval,” said a senior Regional Transport Official (RTO), requesting anonymity.
