Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination for 6-12 age group may begin on May 2
Mumbai: Covid-19 vaccination of children between 6-12 years is likely to begin from May 2 onwards, said a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
Suresh Kakani, additional municipal commissioner and in charge of public health in the BMC, said that the civic body will receive detailed guidelines from the union health ministry regarding the vaccination of 6-12 years old in the next two days.
“We are anticipating the guidelines from the union ministry within the next two days itself and after that, we will require two more days to make arrangements for the drive. May 1 is Sunday and it is likely, that vaccination for the 6-12 category will start from May 2 onwards,” said Kakani.
At present there are 244 active vaccination centres in Mumbai, out of which 100 are civic-run, 17 are run by the state and central government and the remaining 127 are private centres. Kakani said that there is a target population of 5 lakh beneficiaries in the city, between the 6-12 years old age group.
“In the present scenario, we will start this drive in all the existing facilities and only if there is an additional requirement then only we will set up additional facilities,” Kakani.
“In all the vaccination centres, at least one paediatrician will be present to monitor the drive every day,” Kakani added.
In the ongoing vaccination of the 12-18 age group, four paediatricians are present in each of the 24 municipal wards and after the vaccination drive for the 6-12 group begins, one more paediatrician will be added in each municipal ward.
-
Navjot Singh Sidhu meets ‘old friend’ Prashant Kishor
Former Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee chief Navjot Singh Sidhu met political strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday even as the latter rejected the grand old party's offer to join the party. Sidhu, who switched sides from the Bharatiya Janata Party to the Congress before the 2017 state polls, has repeatedly stated that he joined the party after Kishor, or PK as he is often called in political circles, spoke to him multiple times.
-
Parts of Mumbai, Thane and adjoining cities suffer power cuts due to glitch
Mumbai: A technical fault in a sub-station of the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company Limited led to a power supply failure in parts of Mumbai, Thane and other areas on Tuesday morning. However, the supply was restored in about thirty minutes to an hour. At 10:08 am, a technical fault at the Padgha sub-station affected all 400 Kv and 220 Kv transmission lines there. The power supply was fully restored by 11:30 am.
-
BEST plans premium services with dedicated fleet of 200 luxury buses
Commuters who travel in buses can now enjoy a luxury ride to their destination as the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport is set to launch its premium services by the year-end. Passengers will be able to book seats in the 200 luxury BEST buses reserved for premium users. In the first phase, the BEST will procure 200 luxury buses. In the second phase, 2,000 luxury buses will be procured by 2024.
-
Rubber check dam proposed on Yamuna to strengthen Taj foundation
Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) Committee has come up with an answer to the reported threat to the existence of the Taj Mahal foundation. It has proposed to construct a rubber check dam on the river Yamuna to revive the water-filled riverbed at the back of the Taj Mahal.
-
Punjab intelligence alerts field units amid spurt in cross-border arms smuggling attempts
Witnessing a spike cross-border arms smuggling attempts since March, Punjab intelligence has directed its field officers to put in place counter measures immediately. The recent episodes of busting of a Pakistan-backed module, with direct involvement of gangster-turned-terrorist Hardeep Singh Rinda, has increased the possibility of small-time local gangsters having a hand in supplying arms sent from across the border, adding to the worries of the state and Central agencies.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics