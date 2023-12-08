Mumbai crime branch arrests two, seizes 2 crore worth of hashish oil

Mumbai: Mumbai Crime Branch’s Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) has busted an inter-state drug gang by apprehending two individuals in Bandra. The arrests were made as part of a crackdown that yielded the seizure of 2 liters of Hashish oil valued at ₹2 crore. The contraband wasprocured from Tamil Nadu, was intended for distribution among drug peddlers operating in south Mumbai and Mumbai suburban areas. HT Image

The arrested individuals were identified as Anand Kumar G, 37, a Bachelor of Science (Information Technology) involved in the distribution of cosmetic natural products, and Udhaykumar Deivendran, 39, a Diploma holder in Civil Engineering assisting his father in the construction business.

Azad Maidan unit officials, patrolling the KC Road area in Bandra (West), spotted two suspicious individuals, leading to their interception. A subsequent search uncovered 2 kg of hashish oil (cannabis oil) valued at ₹2 crore. The accused disclosed during interrogation that they had travelled from Madurai to Bengaluru by train and then proceeded to Mumbai by bus.

The accused confessed that the drug peddlers procured the hashish oil from Madurai. They were taken into custody and arrested under the charges of NDPS Act, as confirmed by deputy commissioner of police Prakash Jadhav of the ANC.

The further network of the accused have been extracted and investigations are on to locate them. The accused were waiting in Bandra to deliver the consignment to Mumbai based suppliers. The investigation to trace out other crucial Interstate members are underway, said Jadhav. Hash oil or cannabis oil is an oleoresin obtained by the extraction of cannabis or hashish.

In the last one year, the Mumbai ANC has seized a huge quantity of contraband costing more than ₹50 crore by arresting a total 208 key drug peddlers including 14 Nigerian 2 Tanzanian Foreign National.