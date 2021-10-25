Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mumbai cruise drugs case: Ananya Pandey summoned by NCB again today
mumbai news

Mumbai cruise drugs case: Ananya Pandey summoned by NCB again today

On Wednesday, the NCB raided Ananya's house in Mumbai's Bandra before sending her a summon to appear before it later in the day to record her statement.
Ananya Pandey was questioned by the agency on Friday for over four hours.(PTI)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 05:50 AM IST
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey has been summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday for the third round of questioning in connection with the Mumbai drugs-on-cruise case. Ananya was questioned by the agency on Friday for over four hours.

Last Thursday, Ananya was questioned for more than two hours by the NCB in the drugs-on-cruise case after her name allegedly cropped up in WhatsApp chats during the agency's probe in the case in which Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan and others have been arrested. An official speaking on condition of anonymity told Hindustan Times that Ananya maintained that she has never used any narcotics and the chats with Aryan Khan were in a light vein.

On Wednesday, the NCB raided Ananya's house in Mumbai's Bandra before sending her a summon to appear before it later in the day to record her statement. The NCB officials seized her laptop and mobile phone during the raid. The actor then reached the NCB office along with her actor father Chunkey Pandey at around 4pm.

RELATED STORIES

Aryan Khan was arrested following a raid on a cruise ship anchored at the International Cruise Terminal in Mumbai on October 2. The cruise ship was on its way to Goa when NCB searched the guests and arrested Aryan, Arbaaz Merchant and others.

Last Wednesday, a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act denied bail to Aryan, saying there was prima facie evidence that he was indulging in “illicit drug activities” on a regular basis, and could commit a similar offence if released.

Aryan is presently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road central prison. His father Shah Rukh Khan met him at the prison last Thursday, the first time since his arrest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai mumbai indians ananya panday
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP