Restricted entry to Mumbai beaches as heavy rains pound Maharashtra capital
- In an order issued by the BMC, it said that people can visit the beaches on days when an ‘orange’ or ‘red’ alert has been issued in the city only from 6am to 10am.
Amid heavy rainfall alert in several regions of Maharashtra, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday prohibited people from visiting the city's beaches on days when the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an ‘orange’ or ‘red’ alert except in the morning hours.
In an order issued by the municipal body, it said that people can visit the beaches on such days only from 6am to 10am. Quoting an official, news agency ANI reported that this decision was made to prevent incidents of drowning in the Arabian Sea.
"It is hereby directed that during the period of orange and red alert by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the beaches in Mumbai shall be open for entry for general public between 6am and 10am only," the order issued by municipal commissioner and administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal stated.
The BMC has asked all beaches to put up necessary instructions so that people remain informed about these restrictions. Furthermore, civic officials have been directed to involve police, fire department's life guards and the BMC for the purpose.
The Met department has issued an ‘orange’ alert for Mumbai till July 10, even as heavy rain continued to lash the Maharashtra capital along with other parts of the western state. A ‘red’ alert has been issued in isolated places and ghat sections of Pune and Satara for July 8, and in Kolhapur district till July 9.
“Chances of heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rain at isolated parts in Mumbai till 10 July,” the IMD said in a statement.
According to the IMD's latest bulletin, widespread rainfall along with thunderstorm and lightning are expected in Maharashtra over the next five days.
-
Omicron sub-variants: 75 patients show mild symptoms, recovered in home isolation
PUNE A preliminary analysis of 75 samples that tested positive for BA.2.74, BA.2.75 and BA.2.76 sub-variants of Omicron has shown that all patients exhibited mild symptoms and recovered under home isolation, scientists involved in analysing the data said. The study was carried out at BJ Medical College and Sassoon General hospital, where a total of 125 samples of patients from Pune, Mumbai and Vidarbha were collected.
-
At Sassoon hospital patients suffer, staff overburdened as info system shuts down
On the second day since shutting down of its healthcare management information system, Sassoon General hospital is reeling under the chaos caused by its offline system which was started to bring relief to overburdened hospital staff and ease serpentine hospital queues. However, hospital management refuted all such claims. Doctors and hospital staff are questioning why another system wasn't put in place before shutting down the existing HMIS system.
-
NGO rescues 80 avians from stressful conditions in Agra, Mathura
The Wildlife SOS alone rescued over 80 birds from in and around the Agra and Mathura districts in May and June, informed a press statement released by the public relations office of Wildlife SOS on Thursday. “The birds were rescued from dire situations such as heat exhaustion, dehydration, heat strokes, injuries and dog attacks after people reached out to the NGO's Agra rescue helpline number,” the statement informed.
-
NEP 2020 aims to give golden shape to nation’s edu system: Pradhan
Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the National Education Policy 2020 aimed at giving a golden shape to the future of country's education system. Pradhan was delivering the welcome speech in the inaugural session of three-day conference—Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam—of educationists on National Education Policy in Varanasi.
-
Presidential election: Droupadi Murmu to visit Lucknow, SBSP skips meeting for opposition candidate Yashwant Sinha
Bharatiya Janata Party strategists got ready to extend a warm welcome to National Democratic Alliance presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who arrives in Lucknow on Friday. On the eve of her visit, a key ally of the main opposition Samajwadi Party remained away when joint opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha visited the Uttar Pradesh state capital on Thursday. Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati has already announced support to Murmu.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics