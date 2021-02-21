Mumbai: Four members of a gang arrested for house break-in

Mumbai Police’s crime branch arrested four members of a gang after they allegedly stole 400-gram gold ornaments valued ₹18 lakh from the residence of a government employee in Goregaon (East) on February 17. The police said they have recovered 270 grams of golds and ₹7,000 from the arrested accused.

Based on the complaint lodged by Sanjay Belnekar with Vanrai police, officials of crime branch unit 12 started investigation. The police checked CCTVs installed in the vicinity and identified the culprit.

Following this, assistant police inspector Atul Ahvad learnt from his informants that the identified people went to sell gold ornaments in Parbat Nagar, Dahisar. Police then laid a trap and arrested them. The accused were then handed over to Vanrai police station for further investigation.

The arrested accused are Ayappa Subramanyam Shettiyar alias Shetty, 46; Murgan Sokan Shetty, 44; Nasim Hasan Shaikh, 21; and Jiyarul Babar Shaikh alias Pintu, 38. Shettiyar and Shetty have committed more than 20 house-break-ins in the city and outside in the past few years. The gang is known for Shettiyar who is expert at breaking open safety doors while Shetty would conduct recce of buildings that did not have CCTVs, said deputy commissioner of police Akbar Pathan of the crime branch. Shaikh and Pintu have cases registered against them in Borivali, Juhu and Nashik police stations.