FYJC: Third merit list shows rise in cut-offs, leaves students disappointed

Mumbai: The third merit list for admission to first-year junior college (FYJC), released on Wednesday, showed a significant increase in the cut-off percentages compared to the earlier lists.

This disappointed students who scored below 85%, as they could not secure admission to their preferred colleges.

In the first merit list, colleges had set their cut-off marks in the 90-92% range. However, the third merit list witnessed a rise with most colleges demanding above 95% for admission.

For instance, St. Xavier’s College has set a cut-off of 96% for arts, 88.6% for commerce, and 92% for science. Other prestigious institutions such as KC, HR, Jai Hind, and Ruia colleges closed their cut-offs above 95% for all courses.

“I scored 91.3% in my class 10 exams, and I was aiming at securing admission to Podar College. I was hopeful about the third merit list as the second merit list had a c cut-off of 92.8%. However, I was surprised to see the cut-off rise by five percentage points in the third round, reaching 97%,” said Avani Nikam.

“It’s disheartening to struggle to get admission into preferred college despite scoring above 90%,” added Nikam.

The third merit list favoured students who scored between 90% and 98%, reflecting their dominance in the admissions process. A total of 144,186 applications were received for the third round, out of which 57,147 students were allocated seats in the third list, and 16,979 students secured admission to their first-preferred college.

Explaining the rise in cut-off percentages, Anushree Lokur, principal of Ruia College in Matunga, said, “Students nowadays are savvy and wait until the third round to secure admission to their preferred colleges. This trend is likely one of the reasons for the increased cut-off percentage in the third merit list.”

Students who have been allotted junior colleges must confirm their admission online within the specified timeline. Failure to do so will require them to follow instructions for the next special round of admissions displayed on the admission website.

Highlighting the process, Mukund Andhalkar, a representative of the Maharashtra State Federation of the Junior College Teachers Organisation (MSFJCTO), said, “Students are now aware that after the third round, seats from all quotas become available. Consequently, many students wait until the end to secure admission to a college of their choice.”

“To address this rise in cut-off percentages, the education department should find a way to ensure that at least 80% of applicants secure admission in the first three rounds,” added Andhalkar.